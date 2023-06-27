Proof Vanderpump Rules Is Actually Fake

In today's world, reality television shows are a pop culture staple. Whether cast members are searching for romance, competing for cash prizes, or they're entertaining enough to have their lives filmed — their drama is our guilty pleasure. There is something undeniably addicting about watching other people's lives play out before us — from falling in and out of love to navigating the ups and downs of personal life. But while many reality shows want us to believe that what's unfolding on screen is authentic, it's long been questioned how much of what we see is real, and what is manipulated with editing and production.

Bravo's hit TV series "Vanderpump Rules" has been one the most popular shows on the network since its debut in 2013. The show originally documented the lives of a group of attractive 20-somethings who worked at Lisa Vanderpump's West Hollywood hotspot SUR Restaurant & Lounge. In the decade since its inception, cast members have grown up, with many becoming entrepreneurs who no longer work for "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum. Though they're no longer chain-smoking cigarettes and having massive fights in the back alley of SUR, the show continues to draw viewers with the cast's tumultuous interpersonal relationships.

In 2023, "Vanderpump Rules" was the most-watched cable series for viewers aged 18-49 ... and it's easy to see why. Endless scandals, breakups, and backstabbing controversies make this show as addicting as fried goat cheese balls. However, it begs the question: How much of the drama is real? We're giving you all the proof that "Vanderpump Rules" might actually be fake.