Who Is Pinkus? What We Know About Noah Cyrus' Fiance

Noah Cyrus is getting married! Page Six reports that the singer shocked fans with a surprise engagement announcement in June, leaving everybody scrambling to find out more about Noah's enigmatic fiancé, Pinkus.

It can't be easy growing up as Miley's little sister, but Noah has managed to carve her own path in the world — and create her own very unique style. "She's a natural entertainer. Sometimes I'll be like, 'Oh my god, she's totally stealing my shine!' If she's in the room, all the attention is on Noah. She's kind of a natural at it," Miley raved during an interview with 2Day FM back in 2014 (via the Daily Mail). Like her big sis, Noah's relationship history has included dalliances with various musicians over the years. According to J-14, she's been linked to Machine Gun Kelly, DJ Diablo, and Smokepurpp, among others.

Noah also dated rapper Lil Xan, who gushed about her in an interview with Access. "We started hanging out, and we had just such good chemistry," he said, admitting to sliding into her DMs. "I was definitely intimidated – I just went for it." People reported that the couple had a messy and very public breakup, with allegations of cheating plastered all over social media by both parties. Well, they say you have to kiss a few frogs before you finally meet your prince. And according to Noah, she's finally met him. So, who is Pinkus? Here's what we know about Noah Cyrus' fiancé.