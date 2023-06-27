Who Is Pinkus? What We Know About Noah Cyrus' Fiance
Noah Cyrus is getting married! Page Six reports that the singer shocked fans with a surprise engagement announcement in June, leaving everybody scrambling to find out more about Noah's enigmatic fiancé, Pinkus.
It can't be easy growing up as Miley's little sister, but Noah has managed to carve her own path in the world — and create her own very unique style. "She's a natural entertainer. Sometimes I'll be like, 'Oh my god, she's totally stealing my shine!' If she's in the room, all the attention is on Noah. She's kind of a natural at it," Miley raved during an interview with 2Day FM back in 2014 (via the Daily Mail). Like her big sis, Noah's relationship history has included dalliances with various musicians over the years. According to J-14, she's been linked to Machine Gun Kelly, DJ Diablo, and Smokepurpp, among others.
Noah also dated rapper Lil Xan, who gushed about her in an interview with Access. "We started hanging out, and we had just such good chemistry," he said, admitting to sliding into her DMs. "I was definitely intimidated – I just went for it." People reported that the couple had a messy and very public breakup, with allegations of cheating plastered all over social media by both parties. Well, they say you have to kiss a few frogs before you finally meet your prince. And according to Noah, she's finally met him. So, who is Pinkus? Here's what we know about Noah Cyrus' fiancé.
The couple that styles together
Noah Cyrus is renowned for her fashion-forward and out-there distinctive sense of style. "With long dark locks, bleached brows, and perennially lined eyelids, Cyrus' experimental take on fashion infuses individuality into each one of her outfits, even if it was plucked straight from the runway," Fashion magazine raved about the stylista. So, it's no surprise Noah's fiancé, Pinkus, shares his partner's avant guard outlook on clothing attire. In fact, the Daily Mail reports that her German-born groom-to-be is a fashion designer.
Pinkus owns a fashion company called COLORS. In November 2022, he announced on Instagram that he'd launched a new project. The line encompasses different colored puffer-styled designs. Noah made her modeling debut for the brand in January, flaunting a daring underboob-baring top and matching groin-grazing skirt creation. "Zip it up as you want," the designer captioned the pic. She's since appeared in numerous other designs, including a hooded mini-coat with knee-high boots and a fur-trimmed jacket. "My everything," Noah captioned a photo of the latter.
Page Six reports that Noah and Pinkus made their official couple debut on her TikTok back in April. "For once, my happiness is leaking into my music, thank you," she titled a video of them cuddling in her car. "Take my love, if you can love me, that's enough," she captioned a later video of them making out underneath a gushing waterfall.
Bumpy road to love
Noah Cyrus shared the news of her engagement on Instagram. "I never thought I would ever meet a man like you or someone so selfless and filled with so much love to give," She captioned a series of photos of the fashion-forward couple. "You're the least judgemental human being I've ever met. The most talented, the most loyal, the kindest person. I've never felt more loved or in love."
Noah admitted she never believed she deserved to be so happy and expressed gratitude for meeting somebody so special. Pinkus left a cheeky comment on the post. "U want kids?" He wrote. The designer had seemingly revealed their engagement the day before on his Instagram. "Proudest fiancé," he titled a photo of Noah fiercely strutting down the catwalk.
Noah's road to love has been a bumpy one. She opened up to Rolling Stone about how working on her debut album, "The Hardest Part" helped her heal from years of anxiety and depression. "It gave me so much structure in the time that I really needed structure because I didn't want to just be sitting around and stirring in my brain. It gave me hope," she said. "When I turned 20, I was overcome with the thought that I might not turn 21. Death upon my doorstep, if I took just one more step, there'd be nothing left of me except these songs."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).