Despite The Hate, Ryan Seacrest Is A Step Up From Pat Sajak As Wheel Of Fortune's Next Host

It's official — Ryan Seacrest is taking over as host for "Wheel of Fortune" and fans are none too pleased. "Can't they give anyone else a job. Enough Ryan Seacrest already," one tweeted. "There has to be some other inoffensive, boring white guy that could do this job instead," another mused. While it's true that Seacrest does bear an uncanny resemblance to Pat Sajak circa 30 years ago, we think the "American Idol" host is actually going to be a refreshing addition to "Wheel of Fortune" — and even a step up.

Personally, we would love to see Vanna White take over as host and have a dashing man in a tuxedo be the new letter toucher. However, since "Wheel of Fortune" is a non-controversial, family-friendly show, we're sure they don't want to change the status quo too much. Seacrest is an obvious choice, having extensive television experience. It's hard to even keep track of the many shows he's attached to. As the host of "American Idol," "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest," and formerly of "Live with Kelly and Ryan," does he even need another job? Well, it's clear he loves what he does, and stepping into the tired shoes of Pat Sajak might just give "Wheel of Fortune" a fresh, new perspective.