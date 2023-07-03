The Short-Lived Fling Armie Hammer Had With Rumer Willis After His Divorce
The following article contains mentions of sexual abuse and cannibalism.
Recent years have ushered in the rise of #cancelculture, and actor Armie Hammer was one of many celebrities to be canceled — with good reason! Per Insider, the "Call Me By My Name" star announced his split from ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers in 2020 after she reportedly discovered proof of his ongoing infidelity. That year, Hammer opted to "flee" rather than stay with his family during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. "When Armie touched down in the U.S., he mistakenly sent a raunchy text message meant for someone else to his estranged spouse. Elizabeth filed for divorce shortly after," a source told the outlet.
Though Hammer and Chambers dealt with lots of issues over the course of their marriage, one issue Chambers was not aware of was Hammer's alleged cannibalism fetish. According to Page Six, graphic text messages detailing Hammer's sexual fantasies went viral after his split from Chambers. This included accusations from his ex Courtney Vucekovich, who told the outlet that Hammer "said ... he want[ed] to break my rib and barbecue and eat it." This was a big jump from previous (yet still concerning) comments Hammer made to Playboy in 2013 (via E! News), where he copped to enjoying violent sexual acts, such as "grabbing ... the neck and the hair and all that."
Rumer Willis was another celebrity who dated the controversial actor after he divorced his wife. Like Chambers, she too was unaware of the sexual violence accusations that were leveled against her ex.
Did Rumer Willis narrowly avoid abuse at Armie Hammer's hand?
Just a few months after Armie Hammer first split from Elizabeth Chambers, People papped him going for a walk in Los Angeles with Rumer Willis. Us Weekly corroborated the "rumers" in October, adding that while Willis and Hammer did date, their time together was brief. "Armie and Rumer Willis hooked up, but it was just a short fling and they are friends," a source reported. Hammer was also linked to Jessica Ciencin Henriquez and (the aforementioned) Courtney Vucekovich at the time, and was said to be "overwhelmed with all of the attention on his love life."
In their time together, Hammer did not discuss nor display any of his cannibalism fantasies with Willis, who was equally as shocked as the rest of the public when the news came out. At first, she was willing to give her ex the benefit of the doubt. But as more women came forward with stories of abuse at Hammer's hand, including Paige Lorenze, Willis changed her tune. "She wanted to defend him when the cannibalism stories first came out because she thought they were outrageous," an insider dished to OK! "Now she feels badly for all of the victims. She's really grateful she didn't get caught up in the Armie nightmare."
Henriquez — who, like Willis, is thought to have briefly dated Hammer — did not offer insight into her time with him, but threw her support behind his accusers.
What happened to Armie Hammer?
Per Entertainment Tonight, Rumer Willis and Armie Hammer's relationship was only ever casual. "Both aren't ready to jump into anything and are just enjoying each other's company," an insider shared at the time they were spotted together. Despite one report that Willis was "heartbroken" after she and Hammer parted ways, their romance was brief enough that Willis avoided getting dragged into the actor's media fallout.
Indeed, Hammer has experienced quite the fall from grace. In the wake of the sexual violence allegations, the actor was dropped from several Hollywood projects, including the Jennifer Lopez film "Shotgun Wedding." In 2021, he checked into a rehab facility in Florida for "drug, alcohol, and sex issues," per People, before relocating to the Cayman Islands. There, the disgraced A-lister came under scrutiny for his decidedly less-than-glamorous day job. "[Hammer] is working at the resort and selling timeshares. He is working at a cubicle," a source told Variety. "The reality is he's totally broke, and is trying to fill the days and earn money to support his family."
Willis, on the other hand, gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas in April. "Louetta Isley Thomas Willis You are pure magic... You are more than we ever dreamed of," Willis wrote in a sweet Instagram post. Breaking up with Hammer may have been hard in the moment, but it worked out so much better for Willis in the end.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).