The Short-Lived Fling Armie Hammer Had With Rumer Willis After His Divorce

The following article contains mentions of sexual abuse and cannibalism.

Recent years have ushered in the rise of #cancelculture, and actor Armie Hammer was one of many celebrities to be canceled — with good reason! Per Insider, the "Call Me By My Name" star announced his split from ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers in 2020 after she reportedly discovered proof of his ongoing infidelity. That year, Hammer opted to "flee" rather than stay with his family during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. "When Armie touched down in the U.S., he mistakenly sent a raunchy text message meant for someone else to his estranged spouse. Elizabeth filed for divorce shortly after," a source told the outlet.

Though Hammer and Chambers dealt with lots of issues over the course of their marriage, one issue Chambers was not aware of was Hammer's alleged cannibalism fetish. According to Page Six, graphic text messages detailing Hammer's sexual fantasies went viral after his split from Chambers. This included accusations from his ex Courtney Vucekovich, who told the outlet that Hammer "said ... he want[ed] to break my rib and barbecue and eat it." This was a big jump from previous (yet still concerning) comments Hammer made to Playboy in 2013 (via E! News), where he copped to enjoying violent sexual acts, such as "grabbing ... the neck and the hair and all that."

Rumer Willis was another celebrity who dated the controversial actor after he divorced his wife. Like Chambers, she too was unaware of the sexual violence accusations that were leveled against her ex.