Rumer Willis Introduces Newborn Daughter With Details About Her Birth

Rumer Willis is now a proud mother, and she's excited to tell the world about her new bundle of joy.

It seems like it was just yesterday when Willis announced that she and her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, were expecting a baby together. At the time, the couple — as the kids would say – hard-launched the pregnancy on Instagram with a photo of Thomas kissing Willis' very pregnant belly. Comments from their friends and family rushed in, with her mom, Demi Moore, expressing delight over the prospect of being a grandmother. "Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era," she noted in her own post.

Willis hasn't shared intimate details about her pregnancy in the months since, but she once dished that her dad, Bruce Willis, wanted her to have a son. "My dad puts pressure on me," she quipped during a guest appearance on "The Talk" in 2020. "Over the quarantine, he was like, 'So I'd like for you to have a son because I need some male energy in this group.' It's a lot of women, obviously." But it looks like he would have to save his wish for his next grandchild, as Willis recently revealed that she gave birth to a beautiful baby girl.