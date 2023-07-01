Zac Efron Wasn't Michelle Rodriguez's Only A-List Fling

Before she started dating Zac Efron, Michelle Rodriquez had just ended another fling with supermodel Cara Delevingne. According to The Cut, rumors about the couple began circulating after the two stars were seen getting cozy at a New York Knicks basketball game. That was just the beginning, as the "Fast & Furious" star would constantly be seen with Delevingne. The two were attached at the hip. And wherever one went — the other one followed.

By February 2014, Rodriquez confirmed her relationship with the supermodel to the Mirror. She shared, "It's going really well. She's so cool. When we started hanging out I just thought she was awesome, and we have the best time together. She's hard though. You wouldn't want to mess with her in a fight." The couple were head over heels for one another, and it seemed as though their relationship would last. But as Rodriquez had previously shared, the "Fast and Furious" franchise has lasted longer than any of her relationships, including the one with Delevingne.

By May 2014, the couple had split, and Rodriquez appeared to be the one to pull the plug on their relationship. A source revealed to The Sun (via Cosmopolitan), "Michelle got tired of Cara constantly being pictured with other female celebs," they continued, "Michelle isn't as interested in being in the limelight. She thinks they have different priorities." The two were on different pages and ultimately knew a relationship like that wouldn't work.