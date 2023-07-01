Zac Efron Wasn't Michelle Rodriguez's Only A-List Fling
Sometimes Michelle Rodriquez's relationships can come and go as fast as the cars she drives in "Fast & Furious." The actor is well aware that she hasn't had many long-lasting relationships, and she's fine with that. She told Interview in 2015, "I'm a lone wolf. I run by myself on most things. I've got lots of really great friends, but the thought of being in a long-lasting relationship? Psh, I couldn't last more than six months with somebody, let alone have a father figure around for a kid." Still, the actor's relationships have had a lasting effect on the entertainment world because she has dated some high-profile celebrities. One of those relationships was with "High School Musical" star Zac Efron.
The couple seemed to confirm their romance in July 2014 after they were snapped by paparazzi sharing a sweet smooch in Italy. Things appeared to be moving quickly between the couple as Efron was seen leaving Rodriquez's place later that month. A source dished to Us Weekly, "They have a lot to talk about, a lot in common. They're having fun and it's deeper than a friends with benefits situation." Although things seemed to be going great, their relationship might not have been as deep as people thought because, by August, the couple had already called it quits. This wouldn't be the first time Rodriquez was involved in a fling because months before Efron, she had a brief relationship with another A-list actor.
Michelle Rodriquez had a fling with Cara Delevingne
Before she started dating Zac Efron, Michelle Rodriquez had just ended another fling with supermodel Cara Delevingne. According to The Cut, rumors about the couple began circulating after the two stars were seen getting cozy at a New York Knicks basketball game. That was just the beginning, as the "Fast & Furious" star would constantly be seen with Delevingne. The two were attached at the hip. And wherever one went — the other one followed.
By February 2014, Rodriquez confirmed her relationship with the supermodel to the Mirror. She shared, "It's going really well. She's so cool. When we started hanging out I just thought she was awesome, and we have the best time together. She's hard though. You wouldn't want to mess with her in a fight." The couple were head over heels for one another, and it seemed as though their relationship would last. But as Rodriquez had previously shared, the "Fast and Furious" franchise has lasted longer than any of her relationships, including the one with Delevingne.
By May 2014, the couple had split, and Rodriquez appeared to be the one to pull the plug on their relationship. A source revealed to The Sun (via Cosmopolitan), "Michelle got tired of Cara constantly being pictured with other female celebs," they continued, "Michelle isn't as interested in being in the limelight. She thinks they have different priorities." The two were on different pages and ultimately knew a relationship like that wouldn't work.
Michelle Rodriquez wasn't bothered when Cara Delevingne moved on
Michelle Rodriquez could have been salty after her ex-fling, Cara Delevingne, moved on to new relationships, but she was anything but upset. A couple of months after Rodriquez and Delevingne called it quits, the "Suicide Squad" actor began dating singer St. Vincent. In June 2015, Delevingne revealed to Vogue how smitten she was with her new partner. She said, "I think that being in love with my girlfriend is a big part of why I'm feeling so happy with who I am these days. And for those words to come out of my mouth is actually a miracle." The supermodel was over the moon with St.Vincent, and word got around to her ex, Rodriquez.
When Rodriquez discovered that Delevingne had opened up about her sexuality and her new partner, St. Vincent, in Vogue, she was ecstatic for the supermodel. She told E! News, "Oh, that's so sexy, you go girl! Work it out! That's hot!" Rodriquez couldn't be happier that Delevingne was living her truth, and there was no sign of animosity toward the actor. Why would she, when Rodriguez herself had moved on with Zac Efron? Although neither Rodriquez nor Delevingne's relationship ended up lasting, it's nice to see that the two still had mutual respect for one another, no matter what.