Jon Hamm Had Doubts About Marriage Before Meeting Wife Anna Osceola

Jon Hamm didn't believe in marriage when he met his future wife Anna Osceola on the set of "Mad Men" in 2015. As People notes, though they have known each other since, it wasn't until summer of 2020 when the two reconnected and started dating officially. Appearing on Howard Stern's radio show in 2022, Hamm opened up about his new relationship. "This is all part of what I'm saying. This is another place in my life that I feel very settled and comfortable," he said, adding that he's "very much" in love with his girlfriend. "I'm in a relationship right now and it's comfortable." After nearly three years of keeping their romance low-key, Hamm popped the big question to Osceola sometime in February 2023. A source told Us Weekly that the proposal "happened a while back," but that Hamm and Osceola "are still on cloud nine" over their engagement. "They have so much fun together and already feel married," the insider noted.

Hamm and Osceola officially tied the knot on June 24, 2023. Per TMZ, they exchanged vows at the Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California where the series finale of "Mad Men" was filmed. Several stars were in attendance to witness the big event, including Hamm's co-star John Slattery and Billy Crudup — who himself just got hitched to his longtime girlfriend Naomi Watts. Others were Paul Rudd and Tina Fey. Hamm explained why he was against the idea of marriage in an interview years before he met the love of his life.