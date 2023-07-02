Alanis Morissette Hit 'Rock Bottom' After Her Failed Engagement To Ryan Reynolds
Alanis Morissette hit an all-time low following her devastating split from Ryan Reynolds in 2006. Per People, she and the "Deadpool" actor got together in 2002 shortly after hitting it off at a birthday bash for Drew Barrymore. They became engaged in 2004 after Reynolds popped the big question to Morissette, as confirmed by her rep to the outlet that June. Gushing about her then-fiancé in 2005, Morissette said, "He's just such a supportive creature. I feel so loved by him, in a trampoline kind of way. He's always very happy for me." "We have the perfect combination of compatibility and incompatibility that makes the relationship very passionate," she also said. "It's perfect. I think it's about stretching each other."
Sadly, they never made it down the aisle — after splitting in 2006, Morissette and Reynolds officially called off their engagement in early February 2007. "Ryan Reynolds and Alanis Morissette have mutually decided to end their engagement," their reps, Dvora Vener and Meredith O'Sullivan, said in a joint statement. "They remain close friends and continue to have the utmost love and admiration for each other. They ask that their privacy be respected surrounding this personal matter." Following their split, Reynolds wasted no time jumping back into the dating scene and was romantically linked to Scarlett Johansson in April that same year. As for Morissette, it appears that the "You Oughta Know" singer took the breakup much harder than Reynolds.
Alanis Morissette is a 'love addict'
Alanis Morissette opened up to the Los Angeles Times about how she hit "rock bottom" following her painful split from Ryan Reynolds in 2006. "I think it's the straw that breaks the camel's back," the Grammy winner told the publication. Referring to her past heartbreaks, she said, "It's having had too many of them. And I was a full-blown love addict, so it was like, 'I can't keep doing this, my body can't take it.'" Morissette explained that, while breakups are hard for everyone, it can be crippling for someone like her who is a "love addict." "I've been on a constant journey toward finally surrendering and hitting the rock bottom that I've been avoiding my whole life," she said. "So, this was a huge, critical juncture for me. Everything broke, and it was an amazing and horrifying time."
While it's unclear exactly what went wrong between her and Reynolds, Morissette has openly admitted that her album "Flavors of Entanglement," which she released in 2008, was largely inspired by their much-publicized split. "It was cathartic," the singer told Access Hollywood about creating the album. She confirmed that one of the more personal songs in the record, "Torch," is in fact about her grief from the breakup. Part of the song's lyrics goes, "I miss your warmth and the thought of us bringing up our kids / And the part of you that walks with your stick-tied handkerchief / These are things that I miss."
Alanis Morissette has healed and moved on
After her failed engagement to Ryan Reynolds, Alanis Morissette swore to keep her future relationship away from the public spotlight, telling Entertainment Weekly in 2008, "Public romance? I'm going to be avoiding that in the future." "I think the only time I'll talk about any guy I'm with will be when I'm married with six kids," she said. "'That guy who's with me all the time? Yeah. He's my husband.'"
Indeed, it wasn't until she married Mario Treadway — also known as rapper Souleye — that Morissette again made headlines with her love life. Per Live Happy, the two first met at a meditation retreat in 2009 and got married in a private ceremony in Los Angeles in 2010. They have since welcomed three children. Speaking to Oprah in 2014, Morissette shared how she knew that Treadway was her perfect match. "I would date people, and there would be something about me that would hit a brick wall with whomever I was sitting across from," she said, as quoted by HuffPost. "And with Souleye, when I first met him, I could see that there was this limitlessness to where we could go."
Meanwhile, the Canadian singer has maintained a cordial relationship with Reynolds ever since their split, even wishing her ex well on his engagement to Scarlet Johansson back in 2008. She told Newsweek, "I'm really happy for him." Reynolds has since separated from Johansson and tied the knot with his wife Blake Lively in 2012.