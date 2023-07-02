Alanis Morissette Hit 'Rock Bottom' After Her Failed Engagement To Ryan Reynolds

Alanis Morissette hit an all-time low following her devastating split from Ryan Reynolds in 2006. Per People, she and the "Deadpool" actor got together in 2002 shortly after hitting it off at a birthday bash for Drew Barrymore. They became engaged in 2004 after Reynolds popped the big question to Morissette, as confirmed by her rep to the outlet that June. Gushing about her then-fiancé in 2005, Morissette said, "He's just such a supportive creature. I feel so loved by him, in a trampoline kind of way. He's always very happy for me." "We have the perfect combination of compatibility and incompatibility that makes the relationship very passionate," she also said. "It's perfect. I think it's about stretching each other."

Sadly, they never made it down the aisle — after splitting in 2006, Morissette and Reynolds officially called off their engagement in early February 2007. "Ryan Reynolds and Alanis Morissette have mutually decided to end their engagement," their reps, Dvora Vener and Meredith O'Sullivan, said in a joint statement. "They remain close friends and continue to have the utmost love and admiration for each other. They ask that their privacy be respected surrounding this personal matter." Following their split, Reynolds wasted no time jumping back into the dating scene and was romantically linked to Scarlett Johansson in April that same year. As for Morissette, it appears that the "You Oughta Know" singer took the breakup much harder than Reynolds.