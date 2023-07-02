Why Gino Palazzolo From 90 Day Fiancé Always Wears A Hat

Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda keep stoking the flames on "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" with the drama, jealousy, and secrets that fans have come to expect. But, Palazzolo and Pineda, who first appeared in Season 5, have also shown that they are committed to each other. The Michigan product development engineer and the Panama teacher have been dating for three years after they met on an international dating website and fell in love. Despite their 17-year age gap and cultural difference, the couple plan to get married and have a baby.

Palazzolo and Pineda's path to happily ever after has been challenging as they try to meld their lives together. For instance, Pineda is very possessive of her fiancé, while Palazzolo is concerned about Pineda's spending habits. And those are only some of their disagreements. In one particularly explosive fight, Pineda confronted Palazzolo because he sent nude photos of her to his ex. The American literature teacher clapped back by knocking her lover's hat off his head. Of course, viewers know this was a cardinal sin in Palazzolo's books. Luckily, he quickly replaced it with a spare he found in his bag. Viewers know that Palazzolo is obsessed with hats, much to Pineda's disdain. Yet, there is an underlying reason for Palazzolo's penchant for chapeaus.