Sadie Sink Once Sparked Dating Rumors With Joe Alwyn's Brother Patrick

"Stranger Things" have happened than the time when Sadie Sink was supposedly dating Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend's brother. A little bit confusing, right? Well, Sink was once the subject of dating rumors suggesting she had a romantic relationship with the younger brother of Joe Alwyn.

To refresh, Swift and Alwyn dated for six years before their breakup. During the time that the musician was dating "The Favourite" actor, Swift happened to work with Sink on her short film "All Too Well." Swift grew incredibly close with the "Stranger Things" star, and the singer even honored the actor for EW's Entertainers of the Year in 2022, per Entertainment Weekly. Swift shared some kind words toward Sink, saying, "She [Sadie] is a force to watch and a pleasure to know. I'll continue to feel just as lucky to watch from afar as she lights up the screen, tells new stories, and shows us new sides of herself: multifaceted and brilliant, dark and unhinged, twinkly and full of promise."

Swift and Sink clearly had developed a strong friendship, and it wouldn't be surprising if "The Whale" actor crossed paths with Swift's beau at the time, Joe. And it seems as though the actor not only grew close to Swift and Joe during this time, but Sink had also gotten close to Alwyn's little brother, Patrick Alwyn. How close, you might be asking? Well, close enough that dating rumors began to circulate about Sink and Patrick.