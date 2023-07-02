Sadie Sink Once Sparked Dating Rumors With Joe Alwyn's Brother Patrick
"Stranger Things" have happened than the time when Sadie Sink was supposedly dating Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend's brother. A little bit confusing, right? Well, Sink was once the subject of dating rumors suggesting she had a romantic relationship with the younger brother of Joe Alwyn.
To refresh, Swift and Alwyn dated for six years before their breakup. During the time that the musician was dating "The Favourite" actor, Swift happened to work with Sink on her short film "All Too Well." Swift grew incredibly close with the "Stranger Things" star, and the singer even honored the actor for EW's Entertainers of the Year in 2022, per Entertainment Weekly. Swift shared some kind words toward Sink, saying, "She [Sadie] is a force to watch and a pleasure to know. I'll continue to feel just as lucky to watch from afar as she lights up the screen, tells new stories, and shows us new sides of herself: multifaceted and brilliant, dark and unhinged, twinkly and full of promise."
Swift and Sink clearly had developed a strong friendship, and it wouldn't be surprising if "The Whale" actor crossed paths with Swift's beau at the time, Joe. And it seems as though the actor not only grew close to Swift and Joe during this time, but Sink had also gotten close to Alwyn's little brother, Patrick Alwyn. How close, you might be asking? Well, close enough that dating rumors began to circulate about Sink and Patrick.
Sadie Sink and Patrick Alwyn took on New York City
t wouldn't be far-fetched to consider the possibility that Taylor Swift played a role in the connection of Sadie Sink and Patrick Alwyn. After all, Swift was dating Patrick's brother, Joe Alwyn, at that time. While nothing has ever been confirmed, we do know that Sink and Patrick were spotted together in New York City. It seemed picture-perfect as the two were dressed in white t-shirts and jeans while taking a stroll around the big apple.
The photos of the pair set the internet ablaze as fans quickly assumed that the two had to be dating. Although they look great together, it hasn't been confirmed whether their relationship was merely platonic or perhaps something more. And it seems that it may have only been a friendly hangout as that was the last time the two were ever seen together, publicly at least.
Still, if they were an item, this wouldn't be the first time Patrick has dated someone in the entertainment industry. According to Cosmopolitan, Patrick was previously connected to Iris Apatow. That name may ring a bell as she is the daughter of director Judd Apatow and actor Leslie Mann. While Patrick may have had a previous connection before his supposed romance with Sink, the "Stranger Things" star hasn't really had a romantic past.
Sadie Sink has never had a public relationship
Sadie Sink was just 14 years old when she joined the cast of "Stranger Things" and had a lot of firsts on set, including her first kiss. The young actor explained to W Magazine that her first kiss was actually with her on-set love interest. She shared, "It was with Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas. We were filming. You can see it on Netflix! We were both awkward, but it was also funny because all our friends were there and all these extras and lights and music." This on-screen relationship with McLaughlin is the closest thing fans have seen when it comes to Sink being in a relationship.
According to Cosmopolitan, the up-and-coming star has never been in a public relationship. Although a lot of rumored relationships have circulated around Sink, none of them have been confirmed. And even if "The Whale" actor had been in a relationship before, she's very good at keeping things private. Sink shared with Glamour UK, "I don't have the Instagram app or any social media apps on my phone. I'll download it sometimes to check in, but I don't really like to associate with any of the negative things on social media." So, whether she has or hasn't been in a relationship, the world may never know. But, as of right now, Sink continues to be single.