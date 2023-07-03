How Tom Cruise's Involvement In Scientology Has Affected His Love Life

As former Scientologists will attest, the controversial group isn't something you can choose to dip in and out of. Once you're in, you're in for life — or risk constantly dodging "squirrel busters" riding around in golf carts and knocking on your door wearing T-shirts with your face superimposed on a rodent's body, according to the Tampa Bay Times. As Scientology's highest-profile member and prized possession, it's pretty safe to assume that Tom Cruise is in forever now. It's also pretty safe to assume Scientology has affected his love life countless times.

Most women's idea of a dream date likely doesn't involve being hooked up to a machine and being quizzed about their deepest sex secrets for hours. However, that's the situation Katie Holmes found herself in mere months after meeting Cruise. "I just started auditing, and I'm taking some courses, and I really like it. I feel it's really helping." Holmes gushed to W magazine while her "Scientology chaperone," Jessica Rodriguez, hovered in the background. "I'm learning to celebrate my own spirit, my own being," Holmes continued.

Cruise was also introduced to Scientology by a love interest. Daily Beast reports that the actor was brought into the fold by his then-girlfriend and now-ex-wife, Mimi Rogers, shortly after the death of its founder L. Ron Hubbard. By all accounts, it was love at first audit. His devotion has been front and foremost throughout Cruise's lengthy dating and relationship history. Begging the question, how has Tom Cruise's involvement in Scientology affected his love life?