The Biggest Rumors About Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise had already starred in several feature films, including the teen sex comedy "Risky Business" and sports drama "All the Right Moves," before he got his career defining role in "Top Gun." It was inarguably his role as Lt. Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell in the 1986 action drama that solidified his career. Cruise enjoyed career success for decades to follow, with roles in "Mission: Impossible," "Jack Reacher" helping to line his pockets to the tune of $600 million.

Cruise also returned to play Maverick, now a Captain, in a "Top Gun" sequel in 2022, alongside Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, and Jennifer Connelly. The film grossed almost $1.5 billion worldwide, yet again proving Cruise is one of the most bankable actors in Hollywood. He took home $100 million in salary and back end deals for his effort. "Most actors aren't worth what you pay them, but Cruise and maybe Dwayne Johnson justify their salaries," one Paramount Studios exec told Variety.

However, while Cruise's career has been flying high for years, his personal life has been a little more turbulent. He's been through three marriages to fellow actors Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, and Katie Holmes. The "Knight and Day" actor shares two children with Kidman, and a daughter with Holmes. As such a high-profile actor, it's not surprising that there are always rumors floating around about Crusie. While some proved to be true — like his relationship with Cher — there are some which are harder to believe. From Shakira to Scientology, these are the biggest rumors about Tom Cruise.