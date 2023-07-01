The Shady Side Of Colleen Ballinger

The following article includes references to allegations of homophobia, racism, and grooming.

Colleen Ballinger — you're either obsessed, or you're not into consuming YouTuber content and have no idea who she is. Ballinger is an actor, comedian, singer, and YouTube personality best known for her internet character, Miranda Sings. Ballinger created this comedic character — whose signature traits include wearing red lipstick, exaggerated off-key vocals, and a silly confident personality — way back in 2008 and began uploading hilarious videos of her alter-ego. Under the persona of Miranda Sings (and an account that boasts over 10 million followers), she became an early viral YouTube sensation.

In a 2014 interview with Made in Shoreditch UK, Ballinger explained, "No one can really know why a video is popular. I never anticipated the success of any of my videos. I just work hard on making something funny and hope it makes other people laugh." She added, "I think my videos are successful because people like laughing at someone else. A lot of people are afraid to look silly or stupid. I actually prefer to look stupid!"

Fast forward to 2023: Ballinger has toured nationally, had her own Netflix show, appeared on Broadway, and more. At one point, the YouTuber was interacting with fans in group chats online, which her young fans loved at the time. The internet star seemingly had everything going for her. However, many fans have since come forward to accuse Ballinger of inappropriate behavior, and not just online. This is the shady side of Colleen Ballinger.