The Shady Side Of Colleen Ballinger
The following article includes references to allegations of homophobia, racism, and grooming.
Colleen Ballinger — you're either obsessed, or you're not into consuming YouTuber content and have no idea who she is. Ballinger is an actor, comedian, singer, and YouTube personality best known for her internet character, Miranda Sings. Ballinger created this comedic character — whose signature traits include wearing red lipstick, exaggerated off-key vocals, and a silly confident personality — way back in 2008 and began uploading hilarious videos of her alter-ego. Under the persona of Miranda Sings (and an account that boasts over 10 million followers), she became an early viral YouTube sensation.
In a 2014 interview with Made in Shoreditch UK, Ballinger explained, "No one can really know why a video is popular. I never anticipated the success of any of my videos. I just work hard on making something funny and hope it makes other people laugh." She added, "I think my videos are successful because people like laughing at someone else. A lot of people are afraid to look silly or stupid. I actually prefer to look stupid!"
Fast forward to 2023: Ballinger has toured nationally, had her own Netflix show, appeared on Broadway, and more. At one point, the YouTuber was interacting with fans in group chats online, which her young fans loved at the time. The internet star seemingly had everything going for her. However, many fans have since come forward to accuse Ballinger of inappropriate behavior, and not just online. This is the shady side of Colleen Ballinger.
Colleen Ballinger publicly apologized for several past remarks
The phrase, "The internet is forever," is undeniably true. And with Colleen Ballinger's increasing fame, came scrutiny. In 2020, a then-14-year-old (and later-deleted) video resurfaced of Colleen and her sister, Rachel Ballinger, playing characters based on racist stereotypes of Latina women. Upon receiving major criticism, Colleen took to YouTube to apologize and address the offensive clip in a video aptly titled "Addressing Everything."
"It is not funny, and it is completely hurtful. I am so ashamed and embarrassed that I ever thought this was okay. I was a sheltered teenager who was stupid and ignorant and clearly extremely culturally insensitive," Colleen explained, before going on to say that she hopes others could grow and learn from her mistakes like she did. Additionally, the controversial YouTuber apologized for negative public remarks previously made about a plus-size woman who sat next to her on a flight. "It's awful," she stated. "I watched this clip and I was appalled and shocked that those things were coming out of my mouth 12 years ago because that is not the woman who I am today."
Colleen went on to revisit an admittedly "insensitive" 2013 video, in which she discussed how her family dog was put down after attacking her as a toddler. Describing the guilt she still felt over this incident and how upset it'd made her as a child, Colleen explained, "Sometimes, unfortunately, I use humor to talk about things that are very painful for me."
She admittedly sent an underage fan her undergarments
In that same "Addressing Everything" video, Colleen Ballinger responded to the accusations made by fellow YouTuber Adam McIntyre (who would've been a 13-year-old fan at the time of this incident) that she'd sent him a bra and pair of underwear. He also accused her of sending inappropriate messages via group chat to him and other minor fans.
Admitting that it was inappropriate to send these items to an underage fan, Ballinger explained, "In my mind at the time, this was no different than the other weird stuff I send to my fans as a joke. Now in hindsight, I realize how completely stupid of me. ... I should have realized and recognized how dumb that was and never sent it to him." She continued, "But it was never a sneaky, creepy, gross thing that I was doing in secret. It was a silly, stupid mistake that now is being blown way out of proportion." Ballinger, who would've been around age 30 at the time of the incident, also claimed that McIntyre's mother knew of their online friendship and supported it, though McIntyre insisted his mom didn't approve of their relationship.
McIntyre took to YouTube again in June 2023 to explain how his relationship with the comedian evolved over the years; even expressing shock that some die-hard Miranda Sings fans were beginning to side with him in his allegations against her. McIntyre has also claimed that he'd created online content for Ballinger but wasn't credited or paid, ultimately accusing her of using and grooming him. More on this situation below.
Colleen Ballinger went viral for mocking AAVE
In 2021, Colleen Ballinger found herself making another public apology. This time, it was for appearing to insult African American Vernacular English (AAVE) in a now-deleted tweet shared on her Miranda Sings account. We won't dive into all the details of the offensive tweet in question, but it kicked off with, "Yo BRUH tiktok so lit no cap" ... so you get the gist.
Fans wasted no time commenting that Ballinger's post was racially insensitive and that she should take the tweet down, as it sounded like she was making fun of AAVE; for her part, she quickly agreed and deleted. "I feel so stupid," Ballinger tweeted in response. "I was trying to sound like an awkward mom who uses gen z slang so I googled 'gen z slang' & used all the words that popped up. I should have done more research & realized that the words I used were actually AAVE. I deleted it & I am so sorry."
One fan also sent the YouTuber a Google doc about why non-Black people shouldn't use AAVE, to which Ballinger graciously replied that she would read the document.
The Miranda Sings star joked about coming out on Twitter
Colleen Ballinger faced yet another Twitter scandal in March 2020, when she shared on her Miranda Sings account that she'd soon be making a surprise announcement. With a Pride flag in the background and Miranda photographed sporting rainbow eyeshadow, many people speculated the announcement had something to do with the LGBTQ+ community. However, the whole thing was a build-up to an unfunny and inappropriate joke. Again, we won't state the problematic since-deleted tweet in full, but it chalked up Miranda Sings "coming out" as a Meghan Trainor fan. Yikes.
Fans immediately called Ballinger out, explaining that pretending to come out as queer was nothing to joke about, and that the YouTuber should have known better at that point in her life and career. Ballinger agreed with her critics, removed the tweets, and expressed regret, writing in part, "I'm deeply sorry. Miranda is a character. A lot of the time I base the character on people who are idiots. I will see people do something awful and then do it as Miranda to show them how idiotic it looks. but this shouldn't have been tweeted." She added, "[Queerbaiting] is wrong. Period. I'm the biggest supporter and ally of the LGBTQ+ community and the fact that I disappointed people in that community is devastating."
At the time, most fans appeared to be thankful for the apology; however, there's more to the story. In his 2020 "Colleen Ballinger, Stop Lying" video, Adam McIntyre accused Ballinger of gaslighting and pinning the blame on him — though he claimed she'd previously approved the tweets.
She allegedly 'traumatized' an underage girl on stage
With the success of Colleen Ballinger's Miranda Sings character, a live tour was inevitable. In these performances, Ballinger brings Miranda to life on stage, incorporating comedy, music, and plenty of audience interaction into the show, even inviting young fans on stage to help her with her silly antics. However, Ballinger came under fire years after she called a then-16-year-old fan named Becky on stage for a yoga challenge. Becky came forward in June 2023 to tell her disturbing story about Ballinger spreading her legs on stage as she laid on her back, with a fart noise playing for comedic effect.
"I've been debating posting this picture, but this was me on stage. she encouraged her fans to wear revealing clothing so we would get called on stage. and then she exploited us and our bodies for her own gain. so yeah, i'm okay with calling her a predator," Becky alleged in a series of tweets. "... It's okay to call her a groomer and a predator because that's what she IS. normal people don't do what she does to children." Becky described the ordeal as humiliating, further claiming on TikTok, "Now, as soon as I get up from the audience, I saw Colleen's eyes widened because she realized I was not wearing pants. But for some reason that didn't stop her from continuing." We're cringing.
Alleging that Ballinger had no regard for her well-being and safety, Becky noted that the incident not only hurt her self-confidence, but also "felt incredibly sexually violating" and resulted in "years of trauma."
Others accused Colleen Ballinger of grooming
Amid Adam McIntyre and Becky's allegations, YouTuber KodeeRants spoke out against Colleen Ballinger and why they left the Miranda Sings fandom in June 2023. In the now-deleted video, KodeeRants accused her of manipulation while also describing the allegedly inappropriate and toxic conversations that Ballinger had online with both adult and underage fans in a group chat called "The Weenies." One particularly jarring screenshot was shared, in which Ballinger appeared to ask McIntyre, "Are you a virgin?" and "What's your favorite position?" KodeeRants seemingly corroborated McIntyre's claims that Ballinger had not only formed inappropriate parasocial relationships with young fans, but also allegedly orchestrated a hate campaign against him following their 2020 falling-out to discredit his allegations. In response, McIntyre dropped a video titled "I was right about Colleen Ballinger."
In addition to a Rolling Stone piece detailing similar claims from former Miranda Sings fans, a Twitter montage video featured screenshots of several alleged inappropriate messages, posts, and tweets from Ballinger that were viewed by or sent to underage fans. The tweet itself claimed, "colleen ballinger fans, please take a moment to watch this. all of it is real, i remember seeing it happen in real time. we need to stop giving this woman a platform. especially now that she is currently exploiting her toddler age children online." The screenshots ranged from Ballinger appearing to joke about sexual assault and eating disorders to referring to herself as a pedophile. (Don't worry, our jaw is on the floor, as well.)
With the Internet dubbing Ballinger as an alleged groomer, the YouTuber lost thousands of subscribers.
Colleen Ballinger's apology song received backlash
On June 28, 2023, Colleen Ballinger responded to these ongoing allegations in a YouTube video simply titled "hi." It featured a 10-minute apology song — yes, a song — as the Miranda Sings star strummed a ukulele and sang about what she dubbed the "toxic gossip train" against her.
As Ballinger explained, her team advised against her speaking out, so she decided to sing. She admitted to making mistakes and messaging her fans in the past, but ultimately denied the serious allegations against her, singing, "I'm not a groomer, just a loser" who had since "changed my behavior and took accountability." Seemingly referring to Adam McIntyre's claims, she sang, "I know you wanted me to say that I was 100% in the wrong / Well, I'm sorry I'm not gonna take that route / Of admitting to lies and rumors that you made up for clout." Ballinger also appeared to respond to Becky's recounting with, "I'm not a predator even a lot of you think so / Because five years ago I made a fart joke."
Fans and critics alike, largely left unimpressed, didn't feel this apology song was exactly heartfelt and went straight to Twitter to start with the memes. "This ain't All Too Well 10 minute version girl, you groomed kids," read a screenshot YouTube comment. Another user posted an Ariana Grande singing GIF alongside the caption: "colleen ballinger after her team said she couldn't talk about the grooming allegations." While we do feel for Colleen Ballinger, as it's not easy navigating the spotlight, perhaps she should've listened to her team on this one.