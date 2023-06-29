What We Know About Pete Davidson's Reported Check-In To Rehab

Amid recent troubles, "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson has checked into rehab. Earlier in June, Davidson was charged with one count of reckless driving for crashing his car into a house in Beverly Hills back in March. "We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home. Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision," the district attorney confirmed in a statement to E! News. According to the outlet, Davidson is set to make a court appearance on July 27.

But while his recent run-in with the law might be his first, Davidson has sparked concern through the years over his mental health struggles. In 2017, the "King of Staten Island" actor opened up about suffering from Borderline Personality Disorder and the effect it had on him. "I started having these mental breakdowns where I would, like, freak out and then not remember what happened after. Blind rage," he explained during an appearance on "WTF With Marc Maron" podcast. Through his struggles, however, Davidson has continued to encourage people with mental health issues to seek help. "First of all, if you think you're depressed, see a doctor and talk to them about medication. Also, be healthy. Eating right and exercise can make a huge difference," he said during a 2017 episode of "Saturday Night Live."

Now, six years later, Pete Davidson is still taking his own advice.