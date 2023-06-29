What We Know About Pete Davidson's Reported Check-In To Rehab
Amid recent troubles, "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson has checked into rehab. Earlier in June, Davidson was charged with one count of reckless driving for crashing his car into a house in Beverly Hills back in March. "We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home. Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision," the district attorney confirmed in a statement to E! News. According to the outlet, Davidson is set to make a court appearance on July 27.
But while his recent run-in with the law might be his first, Davidson has sparked concern through the years over his mental health struggles. In 2017, the "King of Staten Island" actor opened up about suffering from Borderline Personality Disorder and the effect it had on him. "I started having these mental breakdowns where I would, like, freak out and then not remember what happened after. Blind rage," he explained during an appearance on "WTF With Marc Maron" podcast. Through his struggles, however, Davidson has continued to encourage people with mental health issues to seek help. "First of all, if you think you're depressed, see a doctor and talk to them about medication. Also, be healthy. Eating right and exercise can make a huge difference," he said during a 2017 episode of "Saturday Night Live."
Now, six years later, Pete Davidson is still taking his own advice.
Pete Davidson is undergoing treatment for PTSD
According to Page Six, Pete Davidson recently checked into a mental health facility in Pennsylvania where he's undergoing treatment for PTSD and Borderline Personality Disorder. "Pete regularly goes to rehab for 'tune ups' and to take a mental break, so that's what's happening," a source close to Davidson told the outlet. His stay at the facility, however, is slated to be short-lived, as another source confirmed to People that the "SNL" star will be released soon. And as he goes through this, Davidson is reportedly surrounded by a strong support system. "His friends and family have been supportive during this time," the insider added.
Davidson's latest move comes a few weeks after revealing that he was grieving the death of his family's dog. As a recap, the "SNL" star was at loggerheads with animal charity PETA, which criticized him for buying a dog instead of adopting one. Davidson in turn left an explicit voicemail for Daphna Nachminovitch, senior vice president of cruelty investigation at PETA. "F**k you and suck my d**k" he reportedly said, per Page Six. In a statement to TMZ, however, Davidson blamed his outburst on grief. "I haven't seen my mom and sister cry like that in over 20 years. I was trying to cheer up my family," he said.