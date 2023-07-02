The Few Details We Know About Latto's Mystery Boyfriend

Latto has a man in her life, but she's intent on keeping his identity a secret. As one of the hottest acts in hip-hop music today, she first rose to fame after being hailed as the inaugural winner of Lifetime's reality show "The Rap Game" in 2016, then known by her stage name "Mulatto." Hailing from Atlanta, Latto gained mainstream recognition after she released her single "Big Energy" from her sophomore album "777" in 2022. As she previously told iHeartRadio, Latto knew from a young age that she wanted to become a rap artist. "So many people have come before me," she acknowledged. "We seen them at the clubs and we seen them selling their CDs and painting the city with they posters and stuff so it just feels more obtainable." She added, "Being from Atlanta, it's like we have role models."

Chatting with Rolling Stone, Latto admitted that she felt "out of place" during the early days of her career. "Like, I thought everybody else knew what was best for me. Almost better for me than I knew what was best for me, you know? So I would listen to too many people," she said. "Now? I'm annoyingly hands-on with my career." Despite being one of the biggest names in hip-hop, Latto has managed to keep her personal life out of the headlines — including her relationship. However, she recently offered a rare insight into her low-key romance with her mystery beau. Here's what we know.