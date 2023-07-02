The Few Details We Know About Latto's Mystery Boyfriend
Latto has a man in her life, but she's intent on keeping his identity a secret. As one of the hottest acts in hip-hop music today, she first rose to fame after being hailed as the inaugural winner of Lifetime's reality show "The Rap Game" in 2016, then known by her stage name "Mulatto." Hailing from Atlanta, Latto gained mainstream recognition after she released her single "Big Energy" from her sophomore album "777" in 2022. As she previously told iHeartRadio, Latto knew from a young age that she wanted to become a rap artist. "So many people have come before me," she acknowledged. "We seen them at the clubs and we seen them selling their CDs and painting the city with they posters and stuff so it just feels more obtainable." She added, "Being from Atlanta, it's like we have role models."
Chatting with Rolling Stone, Latto admitted that she felt "out of place" during the early days of her career. "Like, I thought everybody else knew what was best for me. Almost better for me than I knew what was best for me, you know? So I would listen to too many people," she said. "Now? I'm annoyingly hands-on with my career." Despite being one of the biggest names in hip-hop, Latto has managed to keep her personal life out of the headlines — including her relationship. However, she recently offered a rare insight into her low-key romance with her mystery beau. Here's what we know.
Latto's boyfriend supports her
In a 2023 cover story for Cosmopolitan, Latto explained her reasoning behind keeping details of her romantic life very close to her chest. She said, "If something is special to me, I'm going to keep it close to me because everything else has to be front and center about my life." While she prefers to keep her boyfriend's identity a secret, Latto shared that she's known him since she was a teenager. She also dished that he is supportive of her career and would sometimes fly out to watch her shows, although "it's not a consistent thing." "I think we find the beauty in separation sometimes because it makes us miss each other," the rapper explained, adding, "My privacy is more important. I can't have people putting two and two together. This is the longest relationship I've ever been in."
This isn't the first time that Latto — whose real name is Alyssa Stephens — has opened up about her mystery beau. Appearing on Hot 107.9, per Insider, Latto said that she lets her boyfriend pay all her bills. "I don't pay no bills," the "Big Energy" rapper said. "Yeah, that's how it should be though." Another thing is that he seems to have his own private jet, as Latto once suggested on Twitter. "1 thing about it my man gone put me on a jet after my show to get me back home to him faster," she wrote. Well, it certainly sounds like Latto's mystery boo is rich rich!
Latto wants to get married
In her interview with Cosmo, Latto said that it's always been her dream to be a married woman with kids. "I want to be a mom so bad," she told the magazine. "I'm not going to feel like I made it for real until I have my kids, I'm married, I just got my house out in the country, and I'm just ducked off with my little family," she added. The "Lottery" rapper said she looks up to Rihanna, Cardi B, and Yung Miami when it comes to balancing career and motherhood. "I feel like they kind of supersede the stigma that it's over for women when you have a baby — like your career is over," said Latto. "They give me inspiration for real. They make me feel like I can do it too one day when the time is right, you feel me?"
Appearing on the "Caresha Please" podcast in 2022, Latto told Yung Miami that doesn't plan on slowing down once she gets married and become a mother. "You know how they always try to make it seem like, 'Oh, no. You can't have a baby yet. It's not possible. You're gonna slow down. You're gonna stop,'" she said. "I swear to god, I'll be like, 'Miami didn't stop. Cardi didn't stop.'" Though she has yet to get pregnant, Latto told Yung Miami that a baby certainly isn't too far off on the horizon. She said, "I ain't gon' lie. ... I'm ready."