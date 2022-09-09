Who Is Your Favorite Female Rapper? Here's What Music Fans Say - Nicki Swift Survey
Since the early '70s, hip-hop has made waves in the music industry with its signature rhythmic flow and dynamic sound. Over the years, an array of artists have thrived in the aforementioned genre and have since become some of the entertainment industry's biggest talents — including Jay-Z, Nas, The Notorious B.I.G, Tupac and more. However, one of hip-hop's most significant and influential sectors is female rap. Taking shape in the '80s, rappers like MC Lyte and Salt-N-Pepa brought a new perspective to the genre, with sleek flows and empowering lyrics that rivaled the majority of their male peers.
In the following years, female rappers like Nicki Minaj, Lil Kim and Missy Elliot built upon the genre's established foundation — which in turn elevated hip-hop to broader recognition. In a 2017 interview on the "Ebro in the Morning", Queen Latifah revealed that hip-hop suffered before female rappers came onto the scene. "The music suffers ... and the music did suffer for a long time," she explained. With female-led hip-hop continuing to thrive in the music industry, Nicki Swift has asked 595 fans which female rapper is their favorite.
Fans pick Missy Elliott as their favorite female rapper
When it comes to hip-hop, you cannot be a true fan without giving flowers to the talented and expansive list of female rappers. However, there is one female artist that fans have listed as their favorite rapper per our Nicki Swift survey. Out of the 595 surveyed, 26.55% (158) of votes listed Missy "Misdemeanor" Elliott as their all-time favorite. Elliott's title is undoubtedly warranted, considering her decades-long career in music. From releasing hit singles like "Work It" and "Lose Control" to her multiple Grammy Awards, the influential rapper has certainly made her mark in the industry.
Hip-hop's resident Barbie Nicki Minaj came second with 21.01% (125). Since her debut in the late 2000s, Nicki has broken countless records, including becoming the first female rapper to have a single ("Super Freaky Girl") debut at No. 1 since Lauryn Hill in 1998. Cardi B, who made waves with her chart-breaking hit records like "Bodak Yellow" and "WAP," completed the top three with 17.82% (106). Grammy-winning artist and Taco Bell Pizza enthusiast Doja Cat came in fourth place with 13.45% (80) of the votes. Lastly, the Hot Girl coach Megan Thee Stallion and Queen Bee Lil Kim earned 11.09% (66) and 10.08% (60) of the votes, respectively. While the list may be divisive for some fans, it's safe to say that the aforementioned artists have made a lasting impact on hip-hop and the music industry as a whole.