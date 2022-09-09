Who Is Your Favorite Female Rapper? Here's What Music Fans Say - Nicki Swift Survey

Since the early '70s, hip-hop has made waves in the music industry with its signature rhythmic flow and dynamic sound. Over the years, an array of artists have thrived in the aforementioned genre and have since become some of the entertainment industry's biggest talents — including Jay-Z, Nas, The Notorious B.I.G, Tupac and more. However, one of hip-hop's most significant and influential sectors is female rap. Taking shape in the '80s, rappers like MC Lyte and Salt-N-Pepa brought a new perspective to the genre, with sleek flows and empowering lyrics that rivaled the majority of their male peers.

In the following years, female rappers like Nicki Minaj, Lil Kim and Missy Elliot built upon the genre's established foundation — which in turn elevated hip-hop to broader recognition. In a 2017 interview on the "Ebro in the Morning", Queen Latifah revealed that hip-hop suffered before female rappers came onto the scene. "The music suffers ... and the music did suffer for a long time," she explained. With female-led hip-hop continuing to thrive in the music industry, Nicki Swift has asked 595 fans which female rapper is their favorite.