What Doja Cat Said That Made It Past The Grammys' Censors

Will Smith striding on stage and slapping Chris Rock across the face at the Oscars may have hogged recent headlines, but it certainly wasn't the only controversial or scandalous incident from all of 2022's awards shows. The Grammys followed hot on the heels of the Oscars, and that definitely had its OMG moments too. "If it goes wrong, everyone will talk about it, and if it goes really well, people will be like, 'Oh yeah, good job.' And that's it," Grammys exec producer Ben Winston said ahead of the show, per Pitchfork.

However, that doesn't mean the Grammys team is just laissez-faire about what makes it onto the TV screens. According to CNN, the awards show organizers started using an "enhanced tape delay" system back in 2004 in an attempt to prevent any off-color incidents from being broadcast during the live show — likely a direct result effects of Janet Jackson's infamous Super Bowl exposure scandal the same year.

However, no matter how enhanced the system is, it still doesn't manage to catch everything. As The Daily Mirror notes, there were still plenty of controversial moments that made it on air, including a slip-up Justin Bieber's potty mouth performance. The Biebs performed his latest track, "Peaches," which includes two curse words in its lyrics, both of which managed to make it onto the live broadcast. What Doja Cat said during her acceptance speech made it past the Grammys' censors, too.