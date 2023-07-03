The Real Story Behind Kelly Clarkson And Carrie Underwood's Rumored Feud
Though new boots are constantly touching down, we've become accustomed to the queens of the country music industry. Fans know names like Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, and Miranda Lambert, even if they don't listen to iHeartCountry on a regular basis. These queens are all about female empowerment; they know that in a space long dominated by men, it's important to build up their fellow lady singers. That makes it jarring to hear about feuds — rumored or otherwise — between these female chart-toppers.
Apparently, it's jarring for these women, too. We know Clarkson as a living embodiment of human sunshine, but during a 2023 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," she was visibily defensive when asked about her beef with Underwood. "People always pit us together and we don't even know each other well enough to be pitted together," Clarkson said, cutting off a fan's question early. "Like literally, we've run into each other a handful of times. There's no beef between us." As it turns out, this was not the fan's actual question, but Clarkson's quick response proves just how accustomed she is to fielding questions about inter-industry feuds.
Rumors of a potential feud between Clarkson and Underwood feel inevitable because of their similarities. Both women got their starts on "American Idol" circa the early 2000s, they have blonde hair, and they are known for their powerhouse vocals. But is their feud real or not? Let's discuss.
Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood aren't feuding
The beef between Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood supposedly started because the two women are "American Idol's" biggest success stories. Clarkson was the show's first-ever winner in 2002, followed three years later by Underwood's victory in 2005. In an interview on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, Clarkson seemed to imply that her success on the show had paved the way for Underwood. "When I won 'Idol,' I kept begging for country week. But they were a British-owned company and did not understand country music. You're welcome, Carrie Underwood!" she said. OK! also previously reported on "competition" between the two women, who released their respective EPs within a week of each other.
But Clarkson has since debunked any bad blood. In 2018, she and Underwood supported each other on Twitter after a poll asking fans to choose between the singers' respective careers went viral. "I think we're both winning in life and pretty blessed! Singers, mamas, CEOs ... #AmbitiousBlondes go ahead," Clarkson tweeted diplomatically. Underwood also took the high road. "Whatever, girl, I voted for you!" she wrote before adding her wish that "more publications would just celebrate women's success without pitting them against each other." Underwood concluded her post with "love ya," which doesn't seem like the signoff of someone with an agenda.
The following year, Clarkson slammed Star Magazine for "lying" about the supposed feud. "I officially have a feud w/ whoever used this pic," she joked on Twitter, referencing a picture of her superimposed next to Underwood.
Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood support each other
Rumors of a feud feel especially outlandish, because Kelly Clarkson has praised Carrie Underwood for speaking publicly about difficult topics. In 2018, the "Before He Cheats" singer revealed that she'd suffered multiple miscarriages before finally welcoming son Jacob Bryan with her husband Mike Fisher in 2019. This struck a chord with Clarkson, who told ET that she had several friends who'd been in similar situations. "It's a really cool thing [Carrie did]," Clarkson added. "I was emailing her, because I was like, 'It's so important that you talk about it.' ... It's a hard thing to do, but it makes women who feel inferior, or feel like something's wrong with them, it makes them feel comfortable, and [know] that people go through it." Clarkson has built her career on a platform of transparency, vulnerability, and resiliency, so it makes sense that Underwood's real talk resonates with her.
The "Love So Soft" singer has also supported Underwood by hosting her on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." She called the experience "awesome" and "great" when a fan asked her about their time together on "Watch What Happens Live." Because the episode took place during the COVID pandemic, Underwood only showed face via Zoom. "I think that I'd love to have her there in person," Clarkson added. Will she and Underwood talk more about their made-up feud? We can only hope so.