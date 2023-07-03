The Real Story Behind Kelly Clarkson And Carrie Underwood's Rumored Feud

Though new boots are constantly touching down, we've become accustomed to the queens of the country music industry. Fans know names like Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, and Miranda Lambert, even if they don't listen to iHeartCountry on a regular basis. These queens are all about female empowerment; they know that in a space long dominated by men, it's important to build up their fellow lady singers. That makes it jarring to hear about feuds — rumored or otherwise — between these female chart-toppers.

Apparently, it's jarring for these women, too. We know Clarkson as a living embodiment of human sunshine, but during a 2023 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," she was visibily defensive when asked about her beef with Underwood. "People always pit us together and we don't even know each other well enough to be pitted together," Clarkson said, cutting off a fan's question early. "Like literally, we've run into each other a handful of times. There's no beef between us." As it turns out, this was not the fan's actual question, but Clarkson's quick response proves just how accustomed she is to fielding questions about inter-industry feuds.

Rumors of a potential feud between Clarkson and Underwood feel inevitable because of their similarities. Both women got their starts on "American Idol" circa the early 2000s, they have blonde hair, and they are known for their powerhouse vocals. But is their feud real or not? Let's discuss.