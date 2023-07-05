Does Zendaya Have A Close Relationship With Her 5 Older Siblings?

Zendaya has been passionate about acting since childhood, an interest that has paid off thanks to her family. "I'm really lucky to have the parents that I have," she said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2016. "They just have always instilled in me those core values that I think I have to carry with me through everything." Zendaya has a close bond with her parents and doesn't hesitate to show it.

Zendaya's father, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, has worked as her manager and is often seen by her side. In fact, it was Coleman who moved with Zendaya to Los Angeles so she could pursue acting. "My dad quit his job as a teacher to make it happen," she told Glamour in 2017. Her mother, Claire Stoermer, remained in Oakland to keep her job as a teacher and at the California Shakespeare Theater and make her dream possible. "Luckily I had parents who were like, 'You know what? We believe in you,'" she added.

The couple didn't officially tie the knot until 2008, but Stoermer filed for divorce in 2016. The split was amicable, though, and Zendaya was annoyed that the media made a big deal out of the filing. "My parents ain't been together for a long time, y'all didn't know cause we private + they still homies," she tweeted, proving her family is as strong as ever. But the unit doesn't just include her parents. Zendaya also has siblings who play an important role in her life.