What We Know About Ryan Seacrest's Parents Gary And Connie

Ryan Seacrest has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. From hosting "American Idol" to landing Pat Sajak's gig on "Wheel of Fortune," Ryan is truly unstoppable. While he surely put in a lot of work to achieve his goals, nothing could have been possible without the love and support of his parents, Gary Seacrest and Connie Marie.

Ryan grew up in Atlanta, Georgia, with Gary and Connie, along with his sister, Meredith. The Seacrest family was close-knit, as Ryan recalled with The Wall Street Journal, "Growing up, we were always very close. It's just the four of us, so we're used to doing things together." Even as the host aspired to big dreams for his future, his family was there every step of the way.

In fact, Ryan's parents were a big inspiration for his career. He shared with Oprah, "My parents would always have us, as many times as we could, sit together for dinner and talk about what was happening in our lives ... That really helped me as a kid feel comfortable and confident to do what it is that I wanted to do." Clearly, his parents' influence worked because he has become one of the biggest names in the industry, and even with all the fame and fortune, he is still incredibly close with his parents. So, here's everything we know about Gary and Connie.