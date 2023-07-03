What Kris Jenner Has Said About Those O.J. Simpson Affair Rumors

Rumors that Kris Jenner had an affair with O.J. Simpson have circulated for years. The momager has been linked to the infamous ex-NFL star, who was close friends with her first husband, lawyer Robert Kardashian, before his death in 2003. Both Simpson and have denied having any romantic relationship — but that hasn't stopped decades of rumors. Jenner met Simpson through Kardashian, who became friends with him in college, according to Slate.

In an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" that aired on E! in 2018, Jenner revealed that she met Kardashian when she was just 17 years old. Jenner and Kardashian would go on to get married and Simpson would start dating Nicole Brown years later. Jenner became incredibly close to Brown, which made infidelity rumors even more scandalous. Simpson would be tried and acquitted of Brown's murder in 1995.

In an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" in 2019, Jenner reacted after she saw her name in another headline accusing her of having an affair with Simpson. "They printed a story that I was sleeping with O.J. That f***ing piece of s***. It's really kind of pathetic that when rumors get started the media gives it life and breath on the anniversary of Nicole's death. It's so tasteless and disgusting," Jenner said (via People). And that's not all Jenner has said about the ongoing chatter.