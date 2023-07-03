What Kris Jenner Has Said About Those O.J. Simpson Affair Rumors
Rumors that Kris Jenner had an affair with O.J. Simpson have circulated for years. The momager has been linked to the infamous ex-NFL star, who was close friends with her first husband, lawyer Robert Kardashian, before his death in 2003. Both Simpson and have denied having any romantic relationship — but that hasn't stopped decades of rumors. Jenner met Simpson through Kardashian, who became friends with him in college, according to Slate.
In an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" that aired on E! in 2018, Jenner revealed that she met Kardashian when she was just 17 years old. Jenner and Kardashian would go on to get married and Simpson would start dating Nicole Brown years later. Jenner became incredibly close to Brown, which made infidelity rumors even more scandalous. Simpson would be tried and acquitted of Brown's murder in 1995.
In an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" in 2019, Jenner reacted after she saw her name in another headline accusing her of having an affair with Simpson. "They printed a story that I was sleeping with O.J. That f***ing piece of s***. It's really kind of pathetic that when rumors get started the media gives it life and breath on the anniversary of Nicole's death. It's so tasteless and disgusting," Jenner said (via People). And that's not all Jenner has said about the ongoing chatter.
Kris Jenner says her team took 'legal action' over the O.J. Simpson affair rumors
Kris Jenner's friendship with O.J. Simpson came to an end around June 12, 1994 — the day Nicole Brown was found murdered. Simpson was arrested and charged with the murder of his ex-wife and her friend, Ronald Goldman, and was represented by his pal — and Jenner's ex-husband —Robert Kardashian, but was found not guilty in October 1995.
In the years that followed, rumors about Jenner and Simpson continued to swirl. "After 25 years, you'd think it just wouldn't be a thing. It's just lie after lie after lie after lie, and it's only so much that one human being can take," Jenner said on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" in 2019 (per People). "I just think it's really unfair to Nicole's family, my family, for these stupid rumors to be flying around out there. It's always right there under the surface. My team has decided to take legal action because once and for all I have to do something about it," she added.
There weren't only whispers about an affair. Rumors about Khloe Kardashian's paternity followed the family for years until it was put to bed in 2018 when Khloe underwent genetic testing that revealed she is "58% European [and] 41.6% Middle Eastern," thus proving that she isn't related to Simpson, according to Insider.
O.J. Simpson has also denied having an affair with Kris Jenner
Four years after Khloe Kardashian did her genetics test, Simpson denied being her biological dad — and he also said he never had an affair with Kris Jenner. "People have their types, right? I always thought Kris was a cute girl. She was really nice," he said on the "Full Send" podcast. "I've never been attracted to her and I never suspected she was ever attracted to me, so that was never the case," he admitted, adding that the rumor that he fathered Kardashian was "not even anywhere close to being true."
As for where the family stands now, the Kardashian-Jenners don't have anything to do with Simpson. In 2015, Jenner was part of a documentary called "The Secret Tapes of the O.J. Case: The Untold Story," about the death of Nicole Brown and the subsequent Simpson trial, in which she shared some candid information. "The one thing [Nicole] would tell all of us by the time, you know, it got to that level was, 'He's going to kill me and he's going to get away with it,'" Jenner said. In 2017, Jenner's ex Caitlyn Jenner admitted that they both thought that Simpson was guilty. "We pretty much knew he was guilty right from the beginning," Caitlyn said on "The Kyle and Jackie O Show," according to Us Weekly.