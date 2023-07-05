The Real Reasons You Don't Hear Much From These '90s Sitcom Stars Anymore

Brett Butler rode the '90s wave of stand-up comedians getting their own sitcoms when she starred in the ABC hit "Grace Under Fire." At the height of its popularity, the show was a Top 10 ratings hit, but "Grace" was plagued with behind-the-scenes drama, much of it caused by Butler's personal struggles and reported on-set behavior. Production on the show was interrupted when she entered a treatment facility for painkiller use, per Entertainment Weekly. More drama ensued when she allegedly flashed her breasts in front of then-child actor John Paul Steuer. Amid her bad reputation and declining ratings, the show was canceled in 1998.

For Butler, life after "Grace Under Fire" was anything but smooth sailing. As a sitcom star, she made tens of millions of dollars and she eventually left Hollywood for Georgia, purchasing a farm far away from Tinseltown. However, she couldn't keep up with the payments and lost the property. A part in the Charlie Sheen comedy "Anger Management" kept her afloat in the 2010s, and she took on small roles in popular shows like "The Walking Dead" and "The Morning Show." However, a serious depressive episode during COVID-19 lockdowns struck Butler hard, and by 2021, the actor was broke. At the urging of a friend, she started a GoFundMe to pay the bills, and it seems she's now on the rebound.

In 2021, Butler told The Hollywood Reporter she'd been writing jokes and that a return to stand-up was not out of the question.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.