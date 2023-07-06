The Moment Melania Trump Reportedly Renegotiated Her Prenup
Before Melania Trump married her husband Donald Trump in 2005, the two signed a prenuptial agreement. The former President of the United States has been married a total of three times, and with a sizeable fortune under his belt, it's no surprise that he'd want to take precautions to protect his assets. Prior to exchanging vows, President Trump was supposedly heard saying, "The beautiful thing is that she agrees with it. She knows I have to have that," about the prenup, according to Insider. Details of the couple's prenup have never been made public, but a new claim suggests that Melania made some adjustments the moment that her husband was elected Commander-in-Chief.
On the inside pages of the 2020 book, "The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump," author Mary Jordan claims that the apparent media smear campaign about Donald, which included details of his questionable relationship with other women, made Melania take action, the Washington Post reports. The book indicates that Melania was determined to "amend her financial arrangement" and ensure that her only son, Barron, was taken care of. "She wanted proof in writing that when it came to financial opportunities and inheritance, Barron would be treated as more of an equal to Trump's oldest three children," an excerpt from the book reads. Perhaps unsurprisingly, a spokesperson for Melania responded straight away.
A spokesperson for Melania Trump denies the pre-nup claims
Melania Trump and her son Barron did not move to the White House right away. Shortly after election night, Melania and her husband made the decision to allow Barron to finish out the school year in New York as to not cause him any additional disruptions, according to the New York Daily News. It wasn't until five months later that Melania and Barron relocated to their new home at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. "Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home! #Movingday," Melania tweeted in June 2017.
In "The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump," however, author Mary Jordan claims that there was something else going on at that point. Was Mrs. Trump delaying her move into the White House as a tactic to get her husband to agree to new terms for their prenuptial agreement? That's what Jordan claims, but a spokesperson for the former first lady disagrees.
Shortly after the Washington Post published excerpts from the book, a spokesperson for Melania issued a statement to People magazine. "Yet another book about Mrs. Trump with false information and sources. This book belongs in the fiction genre," the spokesperson said.
Is Melania Trump's marriage on the rocks?
There has been speculation about Donald Trump and Melania Trump's marriage for years. Since leaving the White House, however, the former president's name has been brought up by numerous women, including Stormy Daniels, who claims that she had an affair with 45 in 2006 and that she was paid to keep it quiet. According to NPR, Daniels lost the case and is being forced to pay some $120,000 in legal fees to Donald. Then there's the June indictment against Donald that will have him in court facing "37 felony counts related to the mishandling of classified documents, obstructing justice and making false statements," PBS reports.
About a month prior, broadcaster Cooper Lawrence told the Daily Mail that Melania may never divorce her husband. "I don't know for sure. I've never met her, but they're saying that, you know, it's a symbiotic relationship. He gets the hot model on his arm. She gets to be wealthy and she gets to be an American citizen and then she got to be first lady... [and] part of their business is her standing by him," Cooper suggested. And, so far, Melania seems to be sticking by her husband, which doesn't do much to prove that she did alter her prenup, as Mary Jordan alleges.