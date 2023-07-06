The Moment Melania Trump Reportedly Renegotiated Her Prenup

Before Melania Trump married her husband Donald Trump in 2005, the two signed a prenuptial agreement. The former President of the United States has been married a total of three times, and with a sizeable fortune under his belt, it's no surprise that he'd want to take precautions to protect his assets. Prior to exchanging vows, President Trump was supposedly heard saying, "The beautiful thing is that she agrees with it. She knows I have to have that," about the prenup, according to Insider. Details of the couple's prenup have never been made public, but a new claim suggests that Melania made some adjustments the moment that her husband was elected Commander-in-Chief.

On the inside pages of the 2020 book, "The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump," author Mary Jordan claims that the apparent media smear campaign about Donald, which included details of his questionable relationship with other women, made Melania take action, the Washington Post reports. The book indicates that Melania was determined to "amend her financial arrangement" and ensure that her only son, Barron, was taken care of. "She wanted proof in writing that when it came to financial opportunities and inheritance, Barron would be treated as more of an equal to Trump's oldest three children," an excerpt from the book reads. Perhaps unsurprisingly, a spokesperson for Melania responded straight away.