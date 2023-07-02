What Jennifer Lawrence's Parents Really Do For A Living

You can call Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence many things — like J-Law, for example — but you definitely can't call her a Hollywood nepo baby.

The "Silver Linings Playbook" actor's parents and her family hail from Kentucky, and Lawrence was the first one from her family to have dreams in the entertainment industry as a performer. The future movie star revealed to "60 Minutes" that at 14 years old she begged her parents to take her to a modeling agency in New York City, where she happened to be scouted and signed by the end of the trip. Lawrence then dropped out of middle school in order to further pursue her acting career. Although the actor's parents thought she was "out of [her] mind" for wanting to drop out, they ultimately supported her undying love for the craft and moved with her out to Los Angeles. And the rest is Academy-Award-winning history!

So, what is it that J-Law's parents used to do for a living before the glitz and glamour of the red carpet came into their lives?