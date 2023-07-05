How Kim Kardashian And Katie Couric's Feud Really Began
Katie Couric once questioned the Kardashian family's popularity.
No one keeps people talking like Kim and her PR-savvy fam. In 2021, Kim finally spilled the beans about her genius strategy for gaining media coverage before she became reality TV's most valuable star. "I would stop off at Robertson's, I would stop off at the Ivy to pick up something to go, even if it was some bread to go," Kim shared (via Cosmo). "I think I can talk about it because it's so funny. I think people need to be more honest about those moments in life when you're just super desperate and want that."
While Kim's fame-seeking tactics worked out in her favor, not everyone has always appreciated the fact that the family became so famous without possessing traditional talents, as W Magazine pointed out. "I don't know why this question got started about how much talent we have," said Jenner during "KUWTK" (via W Magazine). "Would they ask Jeff Bezos that? Can you dance? Can you sing? Well, we have some amazing businesses that became super successful, and we enjoy being together as a family and working on those companies. And that's our superpower. Not too shabby." Couric, who has quite a shady past, also once spoke on the Kardashian family's fame, leading to an iconic feud with Kim.
Katie Couric downplayed Kim Kardashian's fame
In 2013, when Kim Kardashian was pregnant with North West, designers gifted the new mom a bunch of adorable looks fits for her new baby. According to Today, Kim received gifts from brands such as Givenchy and Alexander Wang. Of course, she also received many gifts from her peers –- including Katie Couric. According to Kardashian, Couric sent North baby pajamas with a typo-filled note. "Dear Kim and Kanye, congratulations on the birth of your baby girl! As the moth ... And may I humbly suggest you continue the K tradition for n ... Warmly Katie Couric," read the note posted to Kardashian's Instagram.
Unfortunately, Kardashian didn't post Couric's gesture to brag about her eye for fashion. She was pointing out Couric's hypocrisy after negatively commenting on her family's success. "I don't understand -– why are they so famous?" Couric said to InTouch (via Radar). I think it's mostly teenage girls that are interested." In response, Kardashian captioned her Instagram post with two hashtags: "#IHateFakeMediaFriends," and "#MayIHumblySuggestYouNotSendGiftsThenTalkS***."
Kim and Katie put the drama behind them
Days after Kim Kardashian confronted Katie Couric, the news anchor spoke to E! News and further explained why she'd belittled the Kardashian's strides in entertainment. "I've met Kim before and I think she's a really sweet person," Couric shared with the publication. "I was responding to a reporter's question, and explaining how I'm intrigued by the public's fascination with her family. I didn't mean to hurt her feelings. The gift is genuine, and I'm happy for Kim and Kanye," she added.
One year later, Kardashian, Couric, Kris Jenner, and a few others, met up in The Hamptons for the Fourth of July, according to Us Weekly. "Great night @kimkardashian @shellibird1 @christiebrinkley @katiecouric! #hamptonslif," Jenner captioned a photo of the event to Instagram. And though it doesn't seem as if Kardashian and Couric are aching to be close pals, they were also photographed smiling together at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party. At the very least, Kardashian managed to escape any mention in Couric's memoir, which, given the scandalous nature, was probably Couric's greatest gift. Then again, she is a Kardashian, so getting namechecked would've only helped to boost her brand.