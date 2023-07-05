How Kim Kardashian And Katie Couric's Feud Really Began

Katie Couric once questioned the Kardashian family's popularity.

No one keeps people talking like Kim and her PR-savvy fam. In 2021, Kim finally spilled the beans about her genius strategy for gaining media coverage before she became reality TV's most valuable star. "I would stop off at Robertson's, I would stop off at the Ivy to pick up something to go, even if it was some bread to go," Kim shared (via Cosmo). "I think I can talk about it because it's so funny. I think people need to be more honest about those moments in life when you're just super desperate and want that."

While Kim's fame-seeking tactics worked out in her favor, not everyone has always appreciated the fact that the family became so famous without possessing traditional talents, as W Magazine pointed out. "I don't know why this question got started about how much talent we have," said Jenner during "KUWTK" (via W Magazine). "Would they ask Jeff Bezos that? Can you dance? Can you sing? Well, we have some amazing businesses that became super successful, and we enjoy being together as a family and working on those companies. And that's our superpower. Not too shabby." Couric, who has quite a shady past, also once spoke on the Kardashian family's fame, leading to an iconic feud with Kim.