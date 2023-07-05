The Most Problematic Husbands Of The Housewives Franchise
Just as bread and butter go together — there is no Bravo without the "Real Housewives." The network hit a goldmine when the original series the "Real Housewives of Orange County" premiered in 2006. In the nearly two decades since the franchise was created, it has spawned more Housewives series across the U.S. — and beyond, with one season featuring the wives in Dubai. Hot spots like Atlanta, Beverly Hills, Dallas, Miami, New Jersey, New York, Potomac, and Salt Lake City are all home to the Housewives franchise. The series features affluent women whose lives are as dramatic as their pockets are deep, with cameras following the ins and outs of their interpersonal relationships.
While the spotlight is on the Housewives, their romantic relationships also take center stage. Many viewers have watched as these Bravolebrities' marriages crumbled onscreen, from divorces and affairs to accusations of domestic abuse. As it goes with reality television and the intense scrutiny of the media, reality stars must prepare for the harsh judgment of the rest of the world. The husbands of the "Real Housewives" franchise can just as easily soil their reputations, and many have gone on to face backlash for their actions ("RHOA's" Peter Thomas getting arrested for a bad check, anyone?). If they aren't battling it out in real court, these guys are battling the court of public opinion. It's not fruit they are clutching — but their good name in this look at the most problematic husbands of the Housewives franchise.
Louie Ruelas is the villain in New Jersey
Is Luis "Louie" Ruelas the villain of the "Real Housewives of New Jersey"? Ruelas, who married Teresa Giudice in 2022, has caused quite the stir online following Season 13 of the "RHONJ." His antics have irked viewers, from wearing his wife's deceased father's pajamas to bed to his alleged hiring of a private investigator to dig up dirt on his co-stars. Ruelas has also inserted himself into the ongoing feud between his wife, her brother Joe Gorga, and his wife Melissa. His comparison of his brother-in-law to a "pig of an energy" and saying, "I would like to talk to your brother as much as I would like to talk to a rat in the street" did little to help his controversial reputation.
Fans haven't taken too kindly to Ruelas, with many speaking out on social media about his polarizing personality. "Luis is doing everything in his power to ensure the Joe Gorga can't attend his sister's wedding so Luis can 'win' and isolate her from her sibling. Luis is a narcissist and everything is about his ego," one user tweeted. "Am I the only one who's thinking Louie is the true villain here #RHONJ," wrote another.
Ruelas has a checkered past, to say the least. In 2023, he was issued a restraining order by his ex-fiancée, and he's allegedly been involved in domestic disputes with former partners. In the Season 12 reunion that premiered in 2022, he denied the claims against him, chalking it up to toxic relationships.
Tom Girardi embezzled millions from victims
Nothing was more shocking to the Beverly Hills Housewives than cast member Erika Jayne's former husband Tom Girardi's fall from grace. Girardi was once one of Hollywood's most sought-after lawyers, who went on to run one of the most esteemed law firms in Los Angeles. His work in helping win a $333 million dollar settlement in the Erin Brockovich trial later became the storyline for a box office hit film starring actor Julia Roberts.
As far as his star rose, the farther it fell. Girardi was disbarred from practicing law and indicted in February 2023 for embezzling more than $15 million dollars from his clients, several of whom are victims of the 2018 Lion Air crash. The former lawyer, who suffers from Alzheimer's and was checked into a senior living facility, plead not guilty to the charges against him. Girardi faces eight counts of wire fraud, as well as four counts of criminal contempt. "The defendants exploited the hardships endured by their clients and took advantage of their unfamiliarity with the legal process while they denied victims what was rightfully due to them in order to fund their lavish lifestyles," said the Los Angeles acting FBI Assistant Director.
Erika Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi in 2020, shortly before news broke of the lawyer's alleged crimes. Jayne was sued in a $5 million dollar lawsuit in 2020 that accused her of aiding her husband's fraud. The reality star was ultimately exonerated of any wrongdoing in 2022.
Apollo Nida's criminal record
Apollo Nida was introduced to fans in Season 3 of the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" when he was featured on the show with then-wife Phaedra Parks. The two tied the knot in 2009 and share two sons together, Ayden and Dylan. Their tumultuous relationship was a focal point on the show, with rumors that he was sexting with Parks' co-star Kenya Moore being a storyline in Seasons 5 and 6.
Ultimately, Nida and Parks hit the biggest roadblock in their marriage in 2014 when he was sentenced to eight years in prison for mail, wire, and bank fraud. Nida was involved in a $2.3 million money laundering scheme. He was convicted of cashing U.S. Treasury checks and airline pension checks, and depositing the money using dozens of stolen identities. Before he reported to prison, he made a stop at the home he shared with Parks only to find out his estranged wife was changing the locks. "Listen to me for one second," Nida whispered to Parks, as he held a power drill. "Do not call the police." Nida ultimately reported to prison in July 2014, and shortly after, Parks filed for divorce.
Following his release from prison in June 2019, Nida's troubles were far from over. The "RHOA" star was sent back into custody for violating a "technical condition of his release," a representative told Page Six at the time. He was ultimately released from prison for the second time a month later.
Mario Singer cheated on Ramona Singer
Ramona Singer and her ex-husband Mario Singer have a long and tumultuous history together. The pair wed in 1992 and went on to welcome their daughter, Avery, in 1995. Mario was an OG cast member on the "Real Housewives of New York City," accompanying Ramona as she claimed her apple in Season 1. The two seemed like a happy couple — as far as reality television couples go — even renewing their vows in 2010 during Season 3.
Whisperings of a rift between the two came in 2011 on a "RHONY" cast trip after a psychic predicted that Mario may have been unfaithful to Ramona. Her revelation ended up coming true in 2013 after Ramona revealed in her 2015 book "Life on the Ramona Coaster" that a friend told her that her then-husband was having an affair. The reality star revealed that she confronted Mario during a couple's therapy session, writing: "'Just admit you were talking to a girl. Just admit it,' I shouted. He snapped out of it and got defensive, 'Yes, I was. Do you want to know what else I do with her besides talk?'"
Shortly after news broke that Mario was seeing Kasey Dexter (30 years his junior), Ramona filed for divorce in 2014. She admitted that they attempted therapy, but she had suspicions he was still seeing Dexter on the side. "... We were working on it. And then I just realized, no, that's a betrayal, a lack of respect to me and my daughter," she told Us Weekly.
Joe Giudice went to prison
There's a laundry list of reality stars who have faced criminal charges — and it's not complete without "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Joe Giudice. Joe, who was married to Teresa from 1999 to 2020, was sentenced to prison in 2014 along with his then-wife on charges of mail and wire fraud, bank fraud, bankruptcy fraud, and falsifying loan applications. Joe was given a three-and-a-half-year sentence, while Teresa received 15 months. The couple originally pled not guilty in 2013, but later changed it to a guilty plea.
After serving 41 months of his sentence, Joe was released from prison in 2019. He didn't have a reunion with his family as expected, however, as the "RHONJ" star was deported back to Italy. His first time seeing his family as a free man was when his four daughters and wife flew to Europe. His prison sentence took its toll on his marriage with Teresa, who was released from prison in 2015 after serving 11 months. The couple separated in 2019 and officially filed for divorce in 2020. Joe's third deportation appeal was denied, but he relocated to the Bahamas in 2023 and is now in the yachting industry.
As for Joe's relationship with Teresa today, the two are on good terms. "I'll always love Teresa. She's the mother of my kids, I've known her since she was a kid," Joe said on the "Behind The Velvet Rope," adding, "And it's unfortunate what happened with us, but look, what are you going to do?"
Bill Aydin had an affair when his wife was pregnant
It's scandalous enough having an affair, but doing so with a pregnant wife in the mix is even worse. Just ask Bill Aydin, as it was revealed in Season 12 that the "RHONJ" star cheated on his wife Jennifer while she was nine months pregnant. Housewife Margaret Josephs broke the bombshell, causing Jennifer to reveal how she found out about the affair. "I was pregnant, we had just moved to Jersey ... he was not around. He was working a lot. And he was really feeling himself," Jennifer said in a Season 12 episode (via Us Weekly), adding, "Then I saw a text message in his phone, and I confronted him with it. He admitted it."
Jennifer was just days away from having her son Christian when she got the news, and she admitted that she decided to give her husband a second chance. "... He was so remorseful and, you know, always petting me, trying to kiss [and] care [for] me — after a while, I was just like, 'You know what? Let's just pretend this never happened.' And that's what I did," Jennifer admitted. While the two had their arguments in Season 13 — especially over the amount of time Bill spent in the pool house after work — they revealed on the Season 13 reunion special that they're in a better place. "I've been using the pool house a lot at night," Jennifer said to Bravo. "Now we just hang out there together."
Michael Darby was charged with assault
Viewers had a lot to say about "Real Housewives of Potomac" star Ashley Darby and her former husband Michael during their time together on the show. Michael is 29 years Ashley's senior, but their large age gap isn't the only thing fans questioned. The couple, who got married in 2014, had several ups and downs that played out on the show. Ashley revealed on the Season 2 reunion that she had even moved out of their home in 2017. The pair reunited and welcomed two sons together, but their problems were far from over.
Michael was accused of groping a "RHOP" cameraman man's butt while filming the series in 2018. Cameraman Orville Palmer, who claimed Michael looked at him in a flirtatious way, asked him to stop and reported the incident to his supervisor. Michael was charged with felony assault and misdemeanor improper sexual contact at the time of the incident, but he was later exonerated of the charges due to lack of evidence. Michael denied the accusations against him in a statement to People, saying: "This was a serious situation where an employee of the production company tried to take advantage of my wife and I by making up a story to try to profit from it."
Ashley and Michael separated in 2022 after eight years together. Per Virginia law, they must prove separation for a year before proceeding with a divorce.
Jim Edmonds was accused of verbal abuse
Fans were first introduced to Jim Edmonds on the "Real Housewives of Orange County" when his wife Meghan King joined the cast for Season 10 in 2015. Edmond is best known for his former career as a professional baseball player, and he took home a World Series title with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2006. King and Edmonds started seeing each other in 2013 and got married in 2014. Their up-and-down relationship was documented throughout King's three-season run on the series.
Shortly after King left "RHOC," the pair split for good in 2019 amidst speculation of infidelity. The "RHOC" star took to her blog (via People) at the time, revealing that her former husband allegedly engaged in a sexting conversation with another woman. She also went on to claim: "What I will say is that, in the wake of the sexting situation, my husband was drinking and partying with much younger women, including several of our babysitters, and I found this galavanting inappropriate, immature, and downright odd." King also claimed to Page Six that "He makes fun of the way I look, he harasses me ... Almost every message — I would say 90 percent — has verbal abuse in it."
Amidst rumors that Edmond slept with his family's babysitter, the former MLB player took to Instagram (via People) to deny the accusations. "I did not sleep with our nanny. She's not just a nanny, she is someone that we brought into our house and promised to protect and look after while she was in our home," Edmonds wrote in 2019.
Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy's nasty divorce battle
Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy's marriage may have been short-lived, but their split and nasty custody battle seemed like it would never end. The "Real Housewives of New York City" star married Hoppy in 2010, and they welcomed daughter Bryn in 2012. Their relationship was a highlight on "RHONJ" as viewers watched many of their first milestones as a couple in the series. Just three years after they tied the knot, however, Frankel filed for divorce in 2013.
Though their marriage was over, their legal battles had just begun. Frankel and Hoppy were involved in a nasty drawn-out divorce that had the pair legally married long after their breakup. In 2020, Frankel admitted on "Watch What Happens Live" that she was still married to Hoppy. On her podcast "Just B," the Skinnygirl Cocktails founder admitted she regretted not signing a prenup with Hoppy. "I have spent millions of dollars, millions of tears. I have had a horrific, hall of fame, nightmare divorce," she said in 2021.
But it wasn't just finances the two couldn't agree on. Their custody battle over their daughter reached lows in 2019 when Hoppy told his daughter her mother refused to let him talk to her. In phone calls secretly recorded by Frankel, her ex-husband told Bryn, "I don't know why mommy's making it so difficult. I don't know if she's recording," adding, "You'll be with daddy soon, that's all I can control" (via Page Six). Frankel was awarded legal custody of her daughter in 2020.
David and Shannon Beador's messy split
"Real Housewives of Orange County" star Shannon Beador married her former husband David in 2000, and the two went on to have a 17-year-long marriage. The couple, who share three daughters together, had a turbulent relationship that was featured on the show. Shortly after celebrating their 15-year wedding anniversary, Shannon discovered her husband's infidelity during Season 10 of "RHOC," after finding evidence in phone calls and hotel receipts. While David admitted his affair, it seemed that the pair was attempting to make things work. "Divorce is not an option, it has never been an option for me," Shannon said at the time (via E! News). "I love my family and I will do whatever it takes to keep my family together."
David and Shannon's relationship following the news of his affair was toxic, to say the least. Shannon was caught in a verbal fight with David's mistress, Nicole McMackin, at a football game in 2015, but despite the drama, the two continued working on their marriage. Eventually they called it quits two years later in 2017, and Shannon filed for divorce. Shannon admitted in 2023 that she went five years without speaking to her husband before they ran into each other at a restaurant. On an episode of SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live, Shannon revealed their goodbyes were uncomfortable. "... He put his hand out to shake my hand, and I just kind of rolled my eyes. I'm like, 'Have a good night,'" she said.
Jim Marchese was kicked off a flight for allegedly choking his wife
It's not the best look to get kicked off a flight for allegedly choking your wife. Jim and Amber Marchese, former stars of "Real Housewives of New Jersey," were removed from a Virgin Airlines plane in 2016 after a flight attendant claimed she saw Jim grab his wife by the throat following a heated exchange. In court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, the staff member Moriah Rosser alleged she heard Jim yell at his wife: ”B***h, if you do that again, I will f***ing kill you," and, "If you want to be on equal f***king playing fields then carry the f***ing bags." The couple filed a lawsuit against the airline company, claiming Rosser fabricated the story. In 2018, both parties agreed to drop the lawsuit.
Jim received backlash again in 2019 when his son James claimed that his father refused to support him financially after coming out as gay. James broke the news via GoFundMe, writing: "At the beginning of 2018, my father 'found out' I was gay. This began two weeks of mental abuse that led to me and my brother living full-time with my Mom." He added: "Since this time, my father has been slowly cutting ties with me until I 'live according to his standards.'" Jim denied the claims, telling People that he disagreed with his son's choice of school: "I offered to help if he attended state school. He has not presented me with one financial form on any school."