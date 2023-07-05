The Most Problematic Husbands Of The Housewives Franchise

Just as bread and butter go together — there is no Bravo without the "Real Housewives." The network hit a goldmine when the original series the "Real Housewives of Orange County" premiered in 2006. In the nearly two decades since the franchise was created, it has spawned more Housewives series across the U.S. — and beyond, with one season featuring the wives in Dubai. Hot spots like Atlanta, Beverly Hills, Dallas, Miami, New Jersey, New York, Potomac, and Salt Lake City are all home to the Housewives franchise. The series features affluent women whose lives are as dramatic as their pockets are deep, with cameras following the ins and outs of their interpersonal relationships.

While the spotlight is on the Housewives, their romantic relationships also take center stage. Many viewers have watched as these Bravolebrities' marriages crumbled onscreen, from divorces and affairs to accusations of domestic abuse. As it goes with reality television and the intense scrutiny of the media, reality stars must prepare for the harsh judgment of the rest of the world. The husbands of the "Real Housewives" franchise can just as easily soil their reputations, and many have gone on to face backlash for their actions ("RHOA's" Peter Thomas getting arrested for a bad check, anyone?). If they aren't battling it out in real court, these guys are battling the court of public opinion. It's not fruit they are clutching — but their good name in this look at the most problematic husbands of the Housewives franchise.