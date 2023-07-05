Justin Bieber Once Got A Tattoo For Selena Gomez (Does He Still Have It?)

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez dated on and off for about eight years. In an interview with David Letterman in 2011, Gomez shared a little bit about how she and Bieber met. "His manager called my mom, who is my manager," she told the talk show host, according to Hello!. Things were fairly serious between the two, known to many as "Jelena," and, at one point in their relationship, Bieber got a tattoo of Gomez's face on his left wrist.

In March, The U.S. Sun reported that Bieber's tattoo inspiration was taken from a photoshoot that Gomez did with Elle. It features Gomez's face, her signature long, dark hair, and a pair of angel wings. Bieber may be covered in tattoos these days, but the Gomez ink on his arm is a bit out of place in 2023. Aside from the fact that Bieber and Gomez split in 2018, Bieber is also a married man. He and Hailey Baldwin got married in November 2018, according to People magazine. Interestingly, Bieber decided to keep his tattoo of Gomez — but he admits that he has made some changes to it.