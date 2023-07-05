Justin Bieber Once Got A Tattoo For Selena Gomez (Does He Still Have It?)
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez dated on and off for about eight years. In an interview with David Letterman in 2011, Gomez shared a little bit about how she and Bieber met. "His manager called my mom, who is my manager," she told the talk show host, according to Hello!. Things were fairly serious between the two, known to many as "Jelena," and, at one point in their relationship, Bieber got a tattoo of Gomez's face on his left wrist.
In March, The U.S. Sun reported that Bieber's tattoo inspiration was taken from a photoshoot that Gomez did with Elle. It features Gomez's face, her signature long, dark hair, and a pair of angel wings. Bieber may be covered in tattoos these days, but the Gomez ink on his arm is a bit out of place in 2023. Aside from the fact that Bieber and Gomez split in 2018, Bieber is also a married man. He and Hailey Baldwin got married in November 2018, according to People magazine. Interestingly, Bieber decided to keep his tattoo of Gomez — but he admits that he has made some changes to it.
Justin Bieber tried to blend the tattoo with some shading
The tattoo on Justin Bieber's wrist is still quite visible despite an attempt to make it blend in a bit more. "Uh, this is my ex-girlfriend. So I kinda try to cover her face up with some shading but people still know," Bieber said in an interview with GQ. In photos of Bieber, fans may notice that he wears a large-faced watch or some bracelets on his left wrist that will often help mask the tattoo — even though it's very much still there. And it doesn't sound like Bieber has any plans to remove the ink, either. "Over a hundred hours of hard work on my body and I wouldn't take back a single one. I absolutely love art and I've made my body a canvas and it's so much fun," Bieber told GQ.
Some Bieber fans actually think that the "Baby" singer has more than one tattoo tribute to Selena Gomez. He has a rose on his neck that some people think contains an "s" in the center that stands for Selena, according to Elle magazine. But he's also dedicated a few of his tattoos to his wife, as well.
Hailey & Justin have tattoos in honor of each other
While one might think that Hailey Bieber doesn't approve of her husband having a tattoo of his ex-girlfriend on his wrist, she doesn't seem concerned with the past. "It's all respect, it's all love. That's also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we're good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect then that's fine," she said on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in September 2022.
Of course, Justin Bieber has also gotten tattoos in honor of his wife. In August 2019, Page Six reported that Hailey Baldwin got a tattoo of the word "lover" on her neck. Three months later, Bieber got the word "forever" inked on the same part of his neck, which he debuted on Instagram. In 2021, Entertainment Tonight reported that both Bieber and Baldwin got matching peach tattoos, a nod to Bieber's hit single, "Peaches."
The marrieds got matching "G" tattoos in 2015. The ink honors Georgia Veach, the daughter of their friend Pastor Chad Veach. Georgia lives with lissencephaly, a rare brain disorder, per People. "This is for the strongest couple i know Chad and Julia Veach! Their daughter was born with Lissencephaly. She is incredible and has the sweetest soul. You guys make me better and I'm blessed to have you in my life," Bieber captioned his Instagram post.