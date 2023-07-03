Sylvester Stallone's Daughter Sistine Is All Grown Up And Looks Just Like Her Mom

As the only man in a house of four women, Sylvester Stallone knows how to put the toilet seat down. He also knows how to play the part of a protective papa, which is just as well, given that Sylvester's daughters are drop-dead gorgeous. Regarding looks, they all hit the genetic bombshell, taking after their model mom, Jennifer Flavin—particularly the couple's second daughter, Sistine Stallone.

Sylvester and Flavin's marriage has been a bumpy ride, to say the least. But, per People, it did result in Sophia, 26, Sistine, 25, and Scarlet, 21, and Sylvester thanks his lucky stars for having such a beautiful family. "I am a very, very lucky man to have such wonderful, loving children who brought me nothing but joy. Now I wish they would stop growing so tall! Lol," he quipped on Instagram.

Flavin told Paris Match that their firstborn, Sophia is the most like Sylvester, and he's totally there for it. "She is by far the one who most resembles her father. Like him, she has read all of Shakespeare and never ceases to educate herself," Flavin said. "They are very complicit. They have the same way of thinking, of moving, and the same gestures. Sly is crazy about Sophia. He would cut himself in two for her. She's the great love of his life!" Well, Sophia may be Sly's mini-me, but her little sister is Flavin's doppelgänger. In fact, Sylvester Stallone's daughter Sistine has grown up to look just like her mom.