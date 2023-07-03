Sylvester Stallone's Daughter Sistine Is All Grown Up And Looks Just Like Her Mom
As the only man in a house of four women, Sylvester Stallone knows how to put the toilet seat down. He also knows how to play the part of a protective papa, which is just as well, given that Sylvester's daughters are drop-dead gorgeous. Regarding looks, they all hit the genetic bombshell, taking after their model mom, Jennifer Flavin—particularly the couple's second daughter, Sistine Stallone.
Sylvester and Flavin's marriage has been a bumpy ride, to say the least. But, per People, it did result in Sophia, 26, Sistine, 25, and Scarlet, 21, and Sylvester thanks his lucky stars for having such a beautiful family. "I am a very, very lucky man to have such wonderful, loving children who brought me nothing but joy. Now I wish they would stop growing so tall! Lol," he quipped on Instagram.
Flavin told Paris Match that their firstborn, Sophia is the most like Sylvester, and he's totally there for it. "She is by far the one who most resembles her father. Like him, she has read all of Shakespeare and never ceases to educate herself," Flavin said. "They are very complicit. They have the same way of thinking, of moving, and the same gestures. Sly is crazy about Sophia. He would cut himself in two for her. She's the great love of his life!" Well, Sophia may be Sly's mini-me, but her little sister is Flavin's doppelgänger. In fact, Sylvester Stallone's daughter Sistine has grown up to look just like her mom.
Doppelgänger daughter
Sistine Stallone is the spitting image of Jennifer Flavin. And just like her mom, Sistine has carved out a career as a successful model. Town & Country reports that she is signed to the prestigious IMG agency and is a fixture on the catwalk, strutting her stuff on the runway for Chanel in addition to booking photoshoots with Dolce & Gabbana.
Sistine left Los Angeles and moved to New York to pursue her modeling career in earnest. Still, she remains a Hollywood girl at heart, and Sistine moved back to her hometown after just a year. She isn't just a pretty face, though; she's a smart cookie, too. Sistine followed in her big sister Sophia Stallone's footsteps and enrolled in USC to study for a degree in communications.
According to WWD, it was actually Sistine who talked her mom, dad, and siblings into doing their reality show, "The Family Stallone," which was such a smash hit that filming's about to start on Season 2. "My parents were for sure hesitant, but it really wasn't a hard sell," Sistine said. "I think everyone was pretty much on board. I would say, Scarlet, my youngest sister, was a little bit concerned about how that would affect her college life, being a normal college student and having to film while going to school. I think I was most surprised how on board my dad was. That was shocking to me."
Sly's leading ladies
Sylvester Stallone clearly adores his daughters. He's channeled all of his energy into being the best dad he can be to them. Something that Sylvester regrets not finding the time to do for his sons, Sage and Seargeoh Stallone, from his marriage to Sasha Czack. "I make a much better father and husband now than I could have earlier ... I sometimes think all men should wait till they're 50 to settle down," he told Women's Day (via People). "You figure out that it's not your work and successes that count, but the kind of life you make for yourself and the people who know you."
Despite his best efforts, Sylvester's found the husband part more challenging than fatherhood. In fact, Sylvester came perilously close to a divorce from Jennifer Flavin last year. The actor said their split forced him to prioritize what matters most in life. "Let's just say that it was a very tumultuous time," he told The Times. "There was a reawakening of what was more valuable than anything, which is my love for my family."
It was actually their daughters who played a significant role in Sylvester and Flavin's reconciliation. Holywood Life reports that the couple appeared on Sistine and Sophia's podcast, "Unwaxed," in an episode titled "Family Therapy." The two counseled their parents and helped them work through their issues. "Being women, they understood their mom's concerns, but they wanted to support both of their parents either way," a source said.