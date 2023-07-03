Is NASCAR Driver Shane Van Gisbergen In A Relationship?
Shane van Gisbergen has an undeniable love for racing. His career spans more than a decade, as he's won several Supercars Championship titles and has placed in several other races, per Supercars. In 2023, van Gisbergen made the transition from Supercar racing to NASCAR racing after participating in the NASCAR Cup Series, per Fox. Not only did he participate, but he also won the whole thing during his debut race! Even van Gisbergen was astonished by his accomplishments, he saidd. "You always dream of it, but these guys are good. The drivers are very good now on road courses. I was always confident. I knew the equipment was good, the team is awesome and I just had to do the job."
With his incredible accomplishments, van Gisbergen has become the talk of the town — and not just for his career. Many have wondered if van Gisbergen has said, "Ready, Set, Go," to a relationship. The driver has always been an incredibly private guy when it comes to his personal life. He's more than willing to share his racing career but that's about it. But there's no doubt van Gisbergen is a good-looking guy with an unbelievable career. So, is he in a relationship? Well, we're here to fill you in on all the details of van Gisbergen's love life.
Shane van Gisbergen is in a relationship with Jessica Dane
We hate to break it to everyone who had their eye on Shane van Gisbergen, but the NASCAR hunk is reportedly in a relationship. According to Wide World of Sports, van Gisbergen has been in an "open secret" relationship with Triple Eight Racing co-owner, Jessica Dane. At the time of the report, the two had been together for several months, and it seems they are still going strong.
Although they have been extremely private about their relationship, Dane shared one glimpse into their romance, as she posted a picture of the two on social media in July 2023. The couple was smiling as they stood side-by-side in front of the race track for the NASCAR Cup Series. Dane captioned the post, "This time last week we were race fans. Today we race." She continued, "Regardless of how it goes this afternoon, the past 10 days have been an absolute blast and I will be forever grateful to @teamtrackhouse @th_project91 @pjr273 @realmarksjustin for being able to tag along for this ride, live out this NASCAR fangirl's dream and ask so many annoying questions."
Well, Dane didn't have much to worry about, as van Gisbergen took on the race, because as we know, he ended up winning the whole thing. And as Dane mentioned in her post, this was not just a dream for van Gisbergen, but also for her because she, too, is involved in the racing world.
Shane van Gisbergen's relationship with Jessica Dane may be a conflict of interest
Although we don't know exactly how Shane van Gisbergen and Jessica Dane met, we do have a strong inkling that they crossed paths thanks to Dane's career. According to Fox Sports, Dane is the co-owner of Triple Eight Racing. Apparently, the businesswoman bought Triple Eight Racing in 2017 and owns a 30% stake in the company.
Now, you may be asking why this is controversial. Well, van Gisbergen signed a deal with the company back in 2020 and will be with them until the 2023 season wraps. In this time, van Gisbergen and Dane developed a romantic relationship, though the company didn't seem to have a problem with it.
According to Wide World of Sports, "Supercars powerhouse Triple Eight Racing is fully aware and supportive of a personal relationship that has developed between team owner Jessica Dane and star driver and reigning Bathurst 1000 champion Shane van Gisbergen." Yet, even though Triple Eight Racing is supportive, it has refrained from answering any questions about the couple's relationship. The reason for this being that they don't want to "potentially impact the dynamic of a team." While their relationship could have been a big problem, everything between van Gisbergen and Dane seems to be going quite well.