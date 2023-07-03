Is NASCAR Driver Shane Van Gisbergen In A Relationship?

We hate to break it to everyone who had their eye on Shane van Gisbergen, but the NASCAR hunk is reportedly in a relationship. According to Wide World of Sports, van Gisbergen has been in an "open secret" relationship with Triple Eight Racing co-owner, Jessica Dane. At the time of the report, the two had been together for several months, and it seems they are still going strong.

Although they have been extremely private about their relationship, Dane shared one glimpse into their romance, as she posted a picture of the two on social media in July 2023. The couple was smiling as they stood side-by-side in front of the race track for the NASCAR Cup Series. Dane captioned the post, "This time last week we were race fans. Today we race." She continued, "Regardless of how it goes this afternoon, the past 10 days have been an absolute blast and I will be forever grateful to @teamtrackhouse @th_project91 @pjr273 @realmarksjustin for being able to tag along for this ride, live out this NASCAR fangirl's dream and ask so many annoying questions."

Well, Dane didn't have much to worry about, as van Gisbergen took on the race, because as we know, he ended up winning the whole thing. And as Dane mentioned in her post, this was not just a dream for van Gisbergen, but also for her because she, too, is involved in the racing world.