Are Kendal And Alexcys From Temptation Island Still Together?

Kendal Kirkland and Alexcys Homan felt a mutual spark while they were on "Temptation Island." Per People, these reality TV personalities were among those who appeared in the third season of the series back in 2021. Kendal entered the show as a partner to Erica Washington, while Alexcys was a single contestant. The news site wrote that Alexcys was seeking out "a meaningful relationship." In addition, Alexcys had been "single for four years" leading up to "Temptation Island."

As Us Weekly reported, during the filming of the show Kendal began connecting with Alexcys, as well as another contestant, Nickole Ciszak. "I've been pursuing Alexcys in this house, and I still don't even know if I'm leaving the island with Alexcys, so it's all in the air right now," Kendal said.

However, after Erica's choice to exit the island as a single person, Kendal decided to further explore his union with Alexcys, per USA Network. During this "Temptation Island" finale, Alexcys expressed her optimism regarding her and Kendal's future. "I'm really excited for this next journey with Kendal," she said. "And I'm excited to see where things go with him." In a reunion special, it was revealed where the two stand today.