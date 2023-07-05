Are Kendal And Alexcys From Temptation Island Still Together?
Kendal Kirkland and Alexcys Homan felt a mutual spark while they were on "Temptation Island." Per People, these reality TV personalities were among those who appeared in the third season of the series back in 2021. Kendal entered the show as a partner to Erica Washington, while Alexcys was a single contestant. The news site wrote that Alexcys was seeking out "a meaningful relationship." In addition, Alexcys had been "single for four years" leading up to "Temptation Island."
As Us Weekly reported, during the filming of the show Kendal began connecting with Alexcys, as well as another contestant, Nickole Ciszak. "I've been pursuing Alexcys in this house, and I still don't even know if I'm leaving the island with Alexcys, so it's all in the air right now," Kendal said.
However, after Erica's choice to exit the island as a single person, Kendal decided to further explore his union with Alexcys, per USA Network. During this "Temptation Island" finale, Alexcys expressed her optimism regarding her and Kendal's future. "I'm really excited for this next journey with Kendal," she said. "And I'm excited to see where things go with him." In a reunion special, it was revealed where the two stand today.
Alexcys 'basically ghosted' Kendal
Kendal Kirkland and Alexcys Homans' "Temptation Island" love story couldn't endure following their time on the show. Us Weekly recapped the April 2021 Season 3 reunion of the reality series, which featured updates on its couples. At one point, Alexcys addressed Kendal's ex, Erica Washington, saying that she "[felt] bad that [Erica] had to deal with a man like Kendal." Additionally, though Kendal and Alexcys met up post-"Temptation Island," Alexcys soon chose to walk away from the relationship.
"I thought everything was very genuine. I felt played at the end [about] every choice you made on the island," Alexcys said to Kendal. She went on to state, "I hung out with [Kendal] once, once we got back. I basically ghosted him afterward. I wasn't OK with how I felt on the island. ... I'm upset that it didn't end sooner." In a 2022 chat with USA Network, Kendal revealed his feelings toward Alexcys. "I haven't spoken to Alexcys since the reunion," Kendal said. "I don't know what's going on with her. ... I wish her the best. I hope life's going great for her." Kendal later opened up about the latest details surrounding his love life.
Following the split Kendal started dating again
Kendal Kirkland moved on with a new romance once his connection with Alexcys Homan faded. In his February 2022 chat with USA Network, Kendal said that he had been seeing someone new since "Temptation Island." "The girl that I've been dating now, it's been great," Kendal said. "It's been an experience that I've been praying for for some time. It's been the exact type of partner that I've always wanted." Kendal hasn't made this relationship social media official.
In his last Instagram post, he shared the message, "Once you carry your own water, you will learn the value of every drop..." Back in December 2022, Kendal offered another meaningful caption via social media, writing, "Sometimes you need trials to happen, so you can wake up & focus on you...."
Alexcys, meanwhile, hasn't recently spoken out about her current dating life. In December 2022, she took to Instagram to display some pictures of herself from an evening in Waikiki. "Looking for my Tarzan," she wrote. Her latest social media post is from April 2023, in which a series of pictures document Alexcys and her friends hanging out together in Charleston, South Carolina.