Ana Navarro Is Actually Quite A Bit Younger Than Husband Al Cárdenas

What's a five-year, ten-year, or even twenty-year age gap? Apparently not much to celebrities as many have established relationships with someone significantly older or significantly younger than them. Just take a look at Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones or Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Each couple has ignored their significant age gaps and simply fell in love. And this doesn't just happen with singers and actors, but also with journalists like Ana Navarro.

Many may be familiar with Navarro as she became famous for calling out former President Donald Trump, despite being a part of the Republican party. The political commentator later became a co-host on "The View" after several appearances on the series, per ABC. She has continued to open up her life to audiences, including her romantic relationship with her husband, Al Cárdenas. Navarro and Cárdenas first crossed paths in the 1990s when "The View" co-host was simply an activist in political affairs, per Aventura Magazine. Although they had known one another for a while, their romance took some time to blossom. It wasn't until roughly 30 years later that they decided to tie the knot in front of loved ones.

While the two seem like a match made in heaven, many would be surprised to know that Navarro and Cárdenas also have a significant age gap. But how big of a gap?