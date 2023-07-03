Ana Navarro Is Actually Quite A Bit Younger Than Husband Al Cárdenas
What's a five-year, ten-year, or even twenty-year age gap? Apparently not much to celebrities as many have established relationships with someone significantly older or significantly younger than them. Just take a look at Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones or Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Each couple has ignored their significant age gaps and simply fell in love. And this doesn't just happen with singers and actors, but also with journalists like Ana Navarro.
Many may be familiar with Navarro as she became famous for calling out former President Donald Trump, despite being a part of the Republican party. The political commentator later became a co-host on "The View" after several appearances on the series, per ABC. She has continued to open up her life to audiences, including her romantic relationship with her husband, Al Cárdenas. Navarro and Cárdenas first crossed paths in the 1990s when "The View" co-host was simply an activist in political affairs, per Aventura Magazine. Although they had known one another for a while, their romance took some time to blossom. It wasn't until roughly 30 years later that they decided to tie the knot in front of loved ones.
While the two seem like a match made in heaven, many would be surprised to know that Navarro and Cárdenas also have a significant age gap. But how big of a gap?
Ana Navarro is nearly 25 years younger than Al Cárdenas
Ana Navarro and Al Cárdenas can probably be at the top of the list of celebrities with large age gaps because the couple has an age difference of 23 years! The political commentator was born in 1971, whereas her husband was born in 1948. To put it into perspective, when the two first crossed paths in the 1990s, Navarro was in her early 20s and Cárdenas was in his early 40s! With their significant age gap, it's hard to believe that the pair found much in common, and apparently, at first, they didn't. Because of their past political affiliations, particularly in 2008, Navarro and Cárdenas found themselves at odds with one another. At the time, Navarro was working on John McCain's presidential campaign, and Cárdenas was working for Mitt Romney. Navarro told Aventura Magazine, "We were at war. We got into some pretty heated televised debates. I always took advantage of Al because he was so chivalrous and would never throw the blows I would."
Obviously, the couple has been able to overcome their differences and have established a strong relationship with one another, although they admit they don't bring up politics much anymore. As of 2023, Navarro is 51 years old and her husband is 75 years old and still madly in love. The TV personality still refrains from sharing too much of her personal life, although she did share a couple of snaps of her and her older beau on Instagram enjoying a date night out in June 2023.
Ana Navarro's wedding to Al Cárdenas was swoonworthy
Ana Navarro went from someone's girlfriend to someone's fiancée after Al Cárdenas popped the question to the journalist in 2018. "The View" cohost shared the exciting news via social media with a picture of her gorgeous ring and some bridal prep magazines. She captioned the photo, "Yes, I have some happy personal news to share. And now, I have a wedding to plan!!! So much to do. So many options. So much to decide. Where do I start? #Bridezillatina." Similar to her career, Navarro got right to work on the wedding because, by March 2019, she was already walking down the aisle, per People.
Navarro had revealed the reasoning behind the quick turnaround to People en Español, sharing, "My mom is in very frail health. That's part of the reason why I did this so quickly because I wanted her to be there." Even with the rush, Navarro and Cárdenas' wedding turned out beautiful as they tied the knot in Miami Beach, Florida, alongside family and friends. And despite their significant age gap, Navarro couldn't be happier with Cárdenas. She shared, "I feel full of love and surrounded by love. He treats me like I'm a princess, he treats me with so much love and respect... I like everything about him."