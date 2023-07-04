Survey Crowns The Kardashian-Jenner Sister Fans Find Most Authentic (& It's Not Even Close)

Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who's the realest Kardashian of them all? The Kardashian-Jenner clan has been at the forefront of Hollywood royalty ever since they starred in their very own reality show in 2007. With the famous family putting their lives on display for decades, you'd think that fans would consider that they're as authentic as they get, but it's actually the exact opposite. They're often criticized for being fake and disingenuous, so much so that they're working extra hard to push back against their detractors.

"I've always wanted people to see who I really am and I'm not going to stop until I prove every single person wrong," Kim Kardashian once said on "The Kardashians" (via Newsweek). She also dished that she's become somewhat of a workaholic to be in the public's good graces. "I've always felt like I've had to work a little bit harder than the average person to get a little bit of respect," she added. "And then once you start working, and once you start seeing the results, and once you start proving yourself, how do you stop?" Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian has always been about keeping it real. The Good American founder is known as someone who tells it like it is, one who isn't afraid to fight her trolls. "I don't want anyone to kiss my a**," she once wrote on Instagram, per E! News.

But even though Kim and Khloe are the most vocal about their genuineness, they're not the Kardashians that people find the most authentic. According to a poll answered by over 8,000 Nicki Swift readers, the eldest of the bunch is the most "authentic."