The Real Reason Chance The Rapper Always Wears A 3 Hat

Fashion on "The Voice" has become a ubiquitous talking point as the show has gotten more popular. "Wear different clothes!" Kelly Clarkson infamously told fellow judge Blake Shelton during Season 17 of the competition (via Country Music Family). Viewers know that Shelton nearly always opts for his tried-and-true combo of dark wash jeans, a button-down, and a cowboy hat. Meanwhile, Clarkson exudes a boho-chic vibe in her preferred maxi dresses or skirts and layered jewelry. When Shelton's better half Gwen Stefani was judging on the show, she opted for everything from red embellished jumpsuits to leopard ruffle mini dresses.

With the arrival of two judges on the scene for Season 23, fans were eager to dissect each new judge's coaching style, song selection, and of course, fashion sense. Former "One Direction" star Niall Horan gave us lots to talk about when he copied Shelton's wardrobe onstage, but Chance the Rapper was equally memorable with his laid-back approach and cool sense of style. While Chance alternated between sweatshirts and denim jackets, one constant was his hat. This isn't unique to "The Voice"; outside of the show, fans have to think hard to remember a time when they've seen Chance sans hat. Because the rapper aesthetic often involves chains, designer clothes, and/or gold teeth, Chance's choice of headwear differentiates him from the rest of the rap crowd.

Also, you may have noticed all his hats have the number 3 on them. Is there a significance to that? You bet.