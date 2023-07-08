How Paulina Gretzky's Mom Ignited Her Romance With Dustin Johnson

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson dated for years before tying the knot. The first reports of their romance came in 2013 when the pair had been spotted together. Later that year, Johnson popped the question, and the pair were engaged. "@PaulinaGretzky she said yes!!!" the golf pro wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of Gretzky wearing her new engagement ring. It would be some time before they actually walked down the aisle. While still engaged, the couple had a child in 2015 and another in 2017. The following year, rumors circulated that the pair were calling it quits — amid cheating allegations — but Johnson clarified where they stood with a statement on Twitter saying they were "committed to being a family."

In 2021, Gretzky opened up about the prolonged engagement, and how she and Johnson wanted to have their lives in order before getting married. "The most important thing was my kids, Dustin and my career. Those things took precedent," she said appearing on the "Pillows and Beer" podcast, via Hollywood Life. The two said their "I dos" the following year in May 2022.

Before officially dating the PGA golfer, Gretzky was romantically linked to an NHL player, which she denied. "Everyone can know this now! I pick the wrong guys, so I'm waiting for the right guy to come pick me," she told Flare magazine during an interview in 2013, via Bleacher Report. Fortunately, her mother intervened to help "pick a guy," and was responsible for Gretzky meeting her eventual husband.