The Affair Rumors That Rocked Dustin Johnson And Paulina Gretzky's Engagement

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky have been in each other's life a long time. Before becoming a couple, the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and the pro golfer were actually friends. In fact, Johnson was initially closer to Paulina's family, having met her mother, Janet Jones Gretzky, at a golf tournament in 2011. Getting the sense he and her eldest daughter had a lot in common, Janet invited Johnson to their house for dinner. "I'm sure he was rolling his eyes, and so was I," Paulina told Golf in 2014.

Nothing happened at first. Their first date took place a year later, though Paulina is unsure if that's what she would call it. "I don't know if you can call it a date since my dad tagged along," she told Golf in a separate interview. While their relationship started out on the slow side, it gained momentum pretty fast. Just months in, Paulina and Johnson got engaged in August 2013. "She said yes!!!!!," he gushed, sharing a photo of her ring on Instagram.

Years went by, and they had yet to tie the knot. But nine years and two sons later, they finally sealed the deal in April 2022. It's unclear why it took Paulina and Johnson so long to get married. "I just do things my own way," Paulina said on the "Pillows and Beer" podcast in May 2021. However, the couple appears to have gone through a rough patch around 2018, when rumors started swirling that Johnson had been unfaithful.