What Erin Krakow And Daniel Lissing's Relationship Is Like In Real Life
Arguably one of Hallmark's biggest stars, Erin Krakow joined the network in 2014. Krakow has starred in a number of Hallmark movies, including "Chance at Romance," "Engaging Father Christmas" and "Marrying Father Christmas."
Krakow is most popular for her Hallmark drama series "When Calls the Heart" where she plays the series lead, Elizabeth Thatcher. "I couldn't have told you that with any certainty. I mean, absolutely not. But I will say that I felt the warm, loving embrace of Hallmark from very early on. And I knew that we had something special with 'When Calls the Heart' from the beginning," Krakow explained to TV Fanatic.
Though Krakow's character shone on the show, she shared the spotlight with Daniel Lissing's Jack Thornton, her on-screen love interest turned husband. Throughout their time together, the pair were often praised for their undeniable chemistry. Sadly after five seasons on the show, Lissing announced he was leaving the show, leaving producers no other choice than to kill his character, Jack. "Circumstances arose for me where I needed to leave "When Calls the Heart" for reasons that are very personal to me," he revealed at the time, per Entertainment Tonight.
Since his abrupt exit, however, fans have continued to wonder what his relationship with Krakow is like in real life.
Erin Krakow cknowledges the chemistry she shared with Daniel Lissing
In 2021, three years after Daniel Lissing's exit from "When Calls the Heart," Erin Krakow opened up about what working with her former co-star was like. "The chemistry, the connection, the sparks, whatever you want to call it between Jack and Elizabeth... I don't think I realized how powerful it would be," she admitted in an interview with Movie Guide. Krakow described her time on-screen with Lissing as an adventure, adding that they both had fun getting to know and playing their characters. "Like, there was just something about working together. It was kind of like it just felt natural," she added.
But not only did they have a great work relationship, the two actors were apparently able to build a friendship. So much so that when Lissing decided he was leaving, he broke the news in person. "He wanted to tell me himself, which I appreciate because if I'd heard from anyone else, he would have been in serious trouble," Krakow recalled. Still, this did very little to lessen the pain of losing her on-set partner.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2018, Krakow revealed how emotional it was to watch her co-star exit the show. "I was just sad that Dan was leaving. That's the bottom line: We were all really sad about it, and that's hard," she admitted. Lissing on the other hand also described Krakow as "the best scene partner I've ever had."
Daniel Lissing hopes to work with Erin Krakow again
He might have walked away from "When Calls the Heart" but Daniel Lissing certainly was not walking away from Erin Krakow. During a 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lissing admitted to missing his former co-stars on "When Calls the Heart" and particularly Krakow. Notably, Lissing noted that he hoped to reunite with her on-screen someday. "About two or three years ago, I sent a big proposal to Hallmark pitching a Christmas movie with Erin and I in modern day, and they didn't think it was the right time. Maybe it is now?" Lissing said optimistically. "I'd be totally open to it, hopefully, Erin would be too."
But while they are yet to have their highly anticipated on-screen reunion, Lissing and Krakow have managed to maintain their friendship off-screen. Ahead of his 2020 nuptials to his wife Nadia, Lissing revealed he invited a few of his "When Calls the Heart," costars, including Krakow to the celebration. "Through my life and through Nadia's life, we've acquired many, many friends. Many people. We sent out the invitation. We were shocked at how many people replied within 24 hours they were definitely coming. It filled our hearts. Like, 'Oh, that's so nice that people want to celebrate us,'" he told Entertainment Tonight.