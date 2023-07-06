How Rhiannon Fish Really Felt About Kissing Hallmark Co-Star Tyler Hynes

Rhiannon Fish and Tyler Hynes shared an onscreen romance in their recent Hallmark Channel film. The two co-starred in "A Picture of Her," which was released back in March 2023. Hynes portrayed a photographer who took a photo of Fish's character, Beth, that ended up on a magazine cover, per the Hallmark Channel. Beth then tries to find out who the photographer is. In the days leading up to the movie's premiere, Hynes raved about Fish during a chat with Us Weekly.

"There's something very present about [Fish]. There was never a moment where I was looking at her and doing things in the scene where she wasn't right there with me," Hynes said. He later added, "This film could have been a different movie had it not been [Fish] in that role... She's a really talented human being and just as lovely as you would think she is." In a behind-the-scenes interview, via Hallmark Channel, Fish noted the strong connection between the lead characters. "I love this movie because I love the chemistry," Fish said. The actor has also opened up about filming romantic moments for this project.