How Rhiannon Fish Really Felt About Kissing Hallmark Co-Star Tyler Hynes
Rhiannon Fish and Tyler Hynes shared an onscreen romance in their recent Hallmark Channel film. The two co-starred in "A Picture of Her," which was released back in March 2023. Hynes portrayed a photographer who took a photo of Fish's character, Beth, that ended up on a magazine cover, per the Hallmark Channel. Beth then tries to find out who the photographer is. In the days leading up to the movie's premiere, Hynes raved about Fish during a chat with Us Weekly.
"There's something very present about [Fish]. There was never a moment where I was looking at her and doing things in the scene where she wasn't right there with me," Hynes said. He later added, "This film could have been a different movie had it not been [Fish] in that role... She's a really talented human being and just as lovely as you would think she is." In a behind-the-scenes interview, via Hallmark Channel, Fish noted the strong connection between the lead characters. "I love this movie because I love the chemistry," Fish said. The actor has also opened up about filming romantic moments for this project.
Rhiannon Fish 'was really happy about' her onscreen kisses with Tyler Hynes
Rhiannon Fish had no problem sharing onscreen smooches with Tyler Hynes for "A Picture of Her." In a March 2023 Just Jared interview, Fish discussed scenes in which she and Hynes' characters kiss for the Hallmark movie. "I sound like a little giggling school girl... I've done a few of these Hallmark movies now, and there used to just sort of be where there was the one big kiss at the end," Fish said. "Now, there's a midway kiss and the end kiss in this movie. Tyler and I kissed a few times." She added, "That was a surprise, and it was a welcome surprise. I was really happy about it."
Hynes spoke to TV Fanatic about the film in March 2023 and stated that the ending scene, which featured the second kiss, was suggested by him. "Yeah, that final scene was something that wasn't originally there," Hynes said. "And I was like, 'Look guys, I think we're missing an opportunity here.' I know legally it's tough to get Rhiannon on the back of the bike with me, but there's something to the image of the simplicity of her." An April 2023 YouTube video shows romantic clips from "A Picture of Her," and fans voiced their approval in the comments. "The chemistry between them is so believable... The kissing scenes were off the chart," one person wrote. The performances in the movie captured the attention of viewers.
Fans loved Rhiannon Fish and Tyler Hynes in A Picture of Her
Rhiannon Fish and Tyler Hynes delivered a love story that audience members couldn't get enough of in "A Picture of Her." Per the Futon Critic, the flick earned the place of "#1 most-watched entertainment cable program of the week among Women and Persons 18+" after its release. Hynes took to Instagram to thank viewers for watching the romance movie. "From millions of you tuning in for #APictureOfHer making it the #1 most watched program of the week. —>to—>Trending on Twitter before the film even started... to —>All the fun you've been having with each other on social media and the press," Hynes wrote to fans before stating, "You guys are a party that never ends. Nothing makes me happier than seeing how you all make each other feel."
Fish also posted on social media to celebrate the film, such as when she shared a clip of the ending scene kiss between herself and Hynes. "When he pulls you in by your silly little helmet strap," Fish wrote, referring to her and Hynes' characters putting on helmets as they concluded the scene on a motorcycle. Since "A Picture of Her," Fish has continued to lead Hallmark projects, as she costarred in another flick from the channel called "When Love Springs," which premiered in May 2023. Hynes' latest role, meanwhile, is Kyle in a short called "Chimera."