Is Lacey Chabert Still Friendly With Mean Girls Co-Star Lindsay Lohan?

It's been almost two decades since "Mean Girls" came out and the movie has grown into a quotable cult classic. Lacey Chabert's character Gretchen Wieners desperately tried to make "fetch" happen but to this day, fans still quote her iconic lines. "People tweet me every day hundreds of times, if not thousands of times [with] lines from the movie: 'That's so fetch!,' 'I'm watching it now.' It's so nice [to] be a part of something that's so well-received," she shared with Entertainment Weekly.

Of course, her role in "Mean Girls" wouldn't have been complete without her on-screen frenemies, "The Plastics," played by Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, and Amanda Seyfried. Toward the end of the movie, the group broke up and went their own ways but in real life, Chabert kept in touch with her co-stars. In 2014, she had a reunion with McAdams and Seyfried and shared with Us Weekly, "Rachel, Amanda, and I getting together — it was so lovely to reconnect again." Conspicuously missing was Lohan and while fans may think there was a feud between them, Chabert proved otherwise with a heartfelt comment to her past co-star's announcement.