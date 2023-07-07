Is Lacey Chabert Still Friendly With Mean Girls Co-Star Lindsay Lohan?
It's been almost two decades since "Mean Girls" came out and the movie has grown into a quotable cult classic. Lacey Chabert's character Gretchen Wieners desperately tried to make "fetch" happen but to this day, fans still quote her iconic lines. "People tweet me every day hundreds of times, if not thousands of times [with] lines from the movie: 'That's so fetch!,' 'I'm watching it now.' It's so nice [to] be a part of something that's so well-received," she shared with Entertainment Weekly.
Of course, her role in "Mean Girls" wouldn't have been complete without her on-screen frenemies, "The Plastics," played by Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, and Amanda Seyfried. Toward the end of the movie, the group broke up and went their own ways but in real life, Chabert kept in touch with her co-stars. In 2014, she had a reunion with McAdams and Seyfried and shared with Us Weekly, "Rachel, Amanda, and I getting together — it was so lovely to reconnect again." Conspicuously missing was Lohan and while fans may think there was a feud between them, Chabert proved otherwise with a heartfelt comment to her past co-star's announcement.
Lacey Chabert congratulated Lindsay Lohan on her pregnancy
Although they hadn't acted together in years, Lacey Chabert still has love for Lindsay Lohan. In March, Lohan announced she was expecting her first child with her husband, Bader Shammas. "We are blessed and excited!" she shared on Instagram while posting a picture of a onesie with the words, "Coming soon..." Chabert was quick to congratulate Lohan and commented, "I'm thrilled for you!!!! So exciting."
Chabert had previously stated in 2019 that she and Lohan hadn't kept in touch after "Mean Girls." During an appearance on "Fox 5 Good Day New York," (via the Daily Mail) she shared, "I haven't talked to her in forever. I hope she's doing awesome. I know she is. We were kid actors together in New York, so I've always loved Lindsay."
On whether or not she'd like to revisit her "Mean Girls" days Chabert stated, "Of course I would. Gretchen is one of my favorite characters I've ever had the opportunity to play. I think to revisit where those women are in their lives now would be really fun." Lohan apparently agrees with Chabert and she also expressed interest in reuniting with her "Mean Girls" co-stars.
Lacey and Lindsay both want a Mean Girls reboot
"Mean Girls" is such an iconic movie that even the cast members want to relive its glory days — but with a twist. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Lindsay Lohan shared a throwback pic of her with Lacey Chabert and Rachel McAdams and wrote, "miss you all... sequel?" (via Digital Spy). Chabert again shared her enthusiasm over a reunion and during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," she stated, "I think it would be so much fun to see where these women are now and if their kids are the new Mean Girls. I would love to know what they're doing."
On April 30, Chabert shared pictures of her "Mean Girls" cast members, along with the famous scene of her and The Plastics dancing to "Jingle Bell Rock." She wrote, "I can't believe it's been 19 years since #MeanGirls was released! I'm forever thankful to have been a part of this special movie. The friendships that were formed because of it still bring so much joy to my life. Thank you to the fans for all of the support & love over the years."
While she and Lohan may not be BFFs, it's clear that they are still friendly after all these years. Hopefully, that means there will be a "Mean Girls" reunion in the future.