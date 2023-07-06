Olivia Dunne Gives Fans A Taste Of Her Staggering Social Media Earnings

Olivia Dunne may have a shining future as a gymnast, but she certainly doesn't have to rely on the sport for income. Dunne recently appeared on the "Full Send" podcast, revealing the highest fee she's ever charged for a social media post. "Can you say what your biggest bag was for a single brand deal?" asked the host. "I usually don't ever talk about money. ... But I would say it's six figures," Dunne shared. Dunne soon revealed that her six-figure fee actually amounted to $500,000. However, as Dunne mentioned earlier in the podcast, she prefers "long-term" deals. "Really, for me, what I love with certain brands, is getting long-term brand deals," shared Dunne. "Those are probably the best because you build a relationship with the brand, and they want you year after year, and you know, sometimes they will pay you more as the years go on."

Basically, if a company is looking to get on Dunne's feed, they should probably get on that before she takes Beyonce's advice and raises her price. Although Dunne didn't list any payments from any specific brands, she's certainly collaborated with some heavy hitters, including Motorola. "Love my Infinite Black @Motorola US razr+ and its incredible Flex View feature! With its bendable functionality, my phone transforms into a tripod, allowing me to capture content on the move!" wrote Dunne on TikTok in June.