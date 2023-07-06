No, Ben Affleck Didn't Bring Jennifer Garner To The Same Party As J.Lo. That's His Daughter Violet

Violet Affleck, the daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, has been generating quite a buzz among pop culture enthusiasts with her striking resemblance to her mother. Since the early 2000s, Affleck and Garner have kept their children – Violet, Seraphina Rose, and Samuel — out of the public eye. "I would never share my kids," Garner told E! News in 2016. "That's a pretty big roadblock right there because if I let myself do that, it would all... but I've fought too hard for their privacy, personally, that it feels weird." While the former couple continues to shield their youngest children from the complexities of public recognition, their eldest daughter Violet has slowly started to step into her own spotlight.

On July 4, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin hosted his annual Hamptons-based "white party," which featured appearances from Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, Jay-Z, and Beyoncé. However, it was another attendee that definitely stole the spotlight — Violet — who stepped out looking like a mini version of her mother.