No, Ben Affleck Didn't Bring Jennifer Garner To The Same Party As J.Lo. That's His Daughter Violet
Violet Affleck, the daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, has been generating quite a buzz among pop culture enthusiasts with her striking resemblance to her mother. Since the early 2000s, Affleck and Garner have kept their children – Violet, Seraphina Rose, and Samuel — out of the public eye. "I would never share my kids," Garner told E! News in 2016. "That's a pretty big roadblock right there because if I let myself do that, it would all... but I've fought too hard for their privacy, personally, that it feels weird." While the former couple continues to shield their youngest children from the complexities of public recognition, their eldest daughter Violet has slowly started to step into her own spotlight.
On July 4, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin hosted his annual Hamptons-based "white party," which featured appearances from Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, Jay-Z, and Beyoncé. However, it was another attendee that definitely stole the spotlight — Violet — who stepped out looking like a mini version of her mother.
Violet Affleck shines while attending the All-White Party
On July 4, the biggest names in Hollywood flocked to the multi-million dollar home of Michael Rubin for his famous "white party." While the event featured appearances from Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Kevin Hart, and some of the Kardashian-Jenner family, pop culture enthusiasts have been in a frenzy over the attendance of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's oldest daughter Violet Affleck. The soon-to-be high school graduate attended the Independence Day bash alongside her father and his wife, Jennifer Lopez. To align with the party's all-white theme, Violet wore a flowy maxi dress with dangling spaghetti straps and a pair of comfy cork sandals. She also wore clear spectacles, and her hair was put in pigtails.
While she shined in her outfit, fans were amazed by the striking resemblance between the teen and her mother, with many noting the uncanny similarity. One user on Twitter wrote: "Ben Affleck's daughter is LITERALLY her mother's (Jennifer Garner) twin." Another fan tweeted: "Y'all, I just found out today that this is Jennifer Garner's daughter Violet with her stepmom J'Lo & Ben Affleck.... so Jennifer Garner gave birth to herself." This isn't the first time Violet and Garner have stepped out looking like twins. While attending the White House's State Dinner in December 2022, the mother-daughter duo caused a frenzy after appearing in black dresses while smiling and holding hands, per People.