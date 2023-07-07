Kim Kardashian Supposedly Tried To Get On The Hills Before KUWTK

If you're anything like us, you'll remember "The Hills" well. The reality show, a spin-off of "Laguna Beach," aired on MTV for six seasons between 2006 and 2010, eventually returning to the network as "The Hills: New Beginnings" in 2019. The original show was a huge success for the network, too, bringing us a front-row seat to Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag's drama before Kristin Cavallari took over. Well, it turns out we could have actually seen Kim Kardashian bringing the drama with the girls instead. Oh, what could have been!

Cast your mind back to 2016 when the original "The Hills" cast reunited for "The Hills: That Was Then, This Is Now," and you may remember the reunion special aired a deleted scene from Season 3 that showed none other than Kardashian rubbing shoulders with Montag and Spencer Pratt back in 2007. In the scene, Kardashian could be seen chatting with Montag about jellyfish... of all things. She was also seen talking to her step-brother, Brody Jenner, and telling him she was planning on flying out to Las Vegas for the MTV VMAs.

But this actually wasn't the only time Kardashian could have popped up on the show had she not found herself on the cutting room floor. According to Pratt, Kardashian apparently had major plans to get herself even more "The Hills" airtime beyond the housewarming party cameo.