Kim Kardashian Supposedly Tried To Get On The Hills Before KUWTK
Okay, so we know Kim Kardashian is pretty much the ultimate queen of reality TV. Of course, there was the crazy success of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which ran for a whopping 20 seasons on E! and spawned a whole host of spin-offs, including "Kourtney and Kim Take Miami" and "Kourtney and Kim Take New York." After the end of "KUWTK," the family moved over to Hulu for the docuseries "The Kardashians," while the star has also executive produced a slew of reality shows, like "Rob & Chyna" and "You Kiddin' Me." But that's not all. We've also seen this star pop up in a number of other reality shows aside from her own, including "Sunset Tan," "Bethenny Getting Married?," and "The Apprentice USA." Not to mention that notorious stint on "Dancing With The Stars." But the less said about that, the better.
So, with such an eclectic collection of reality show appearances under her belt, it's probably no surprise to hear there was a huge reality series she supposedly once tried to land herself a role on. That series? None other than "The Hills."
Kim Kardashian appeared in at least one deleted The Hills scene
If you're anything like us, you'll remember "The Hills" well. The reality show, a spin-off of "Laguna Beach," aired on MTV for six seasons between 2006 and 2010, eventually returning to the network as "The Hills: New Beginnings" in 2019. The original show was a huge success for the network, too, bringing us a front-row seat to Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag's drama before Kristin Cavallari took over. Well, it turns out we could have actually seen Kim Kardashian bringing the drama with the girls instead. Oh, what could have been!
Cast your mind back to 2016 when the original "The Hills" cast reunited for "The Hills: That Was Then, This Is Now," and you may remember the reunion special aired a deleted scene from Season 3 that showed none other than Kardashian rubbing shoulders with Montag and Spencer Pratt back in 2007. In the scene, Kardashian could be seen chatting with Montag about jellyfish... of all things. She was also seen talking to her step-brother, Brody Jenner, and telling him she was planning on flying out to Las Vegas for the MTV VMAs.
But this actually wasn't the only time Kardashian could have popped up on the show had she not found herself on the cutting room floor. According to Pratt, Kardashian apparently had major plans to get herself even more "The Hills" airtime beyond the housewarming party cameo.
Kim Kardashian wanted to be filmed cleaning Heidi Montag's closet
Speaking to Complex back in 2015, Spencer Pratt claimed Kim Kardashian supposedly hatched a master plan to get herself on "The Hills" by organizing Heidi Montag's closet and inviting the cameras along while she did it (you may remember Kardashian was a closet organizer for the rich and famous before hitting it big). "She used to call Heidi to organize Heidi's closet. Kim was edited out of 'The Hills' episodes organizing Heidi's closet," Pratt said. He even went as far as to claim Kris Jenner reached out to him back in the day with hopes of him becoming Kim's manager off the back of the success of the show. "She can deny it if she wants, but she comes up to me and is like, 'Spencer, I want you to manage Kim.' I literally started laughing," he said, though Kardashian's rep did, in fact, deny the whole exchange. Her rep also denied to ET that she was ever set to appear on "The Hills."
That's hardly the first time Pratt has made a connection between the Kardashian clan and "The Hills," though. "I'm supposed to be Kim Kardashian. Watch all the early episodes of ['Keeping Up with the Kardashians']. They copied everything Heidi and I did on 'The Hills,'" Pratt told Esquire in May 2022. "The only difference between us and the Kardashians, I've learned, is you're only as famous as the media conglomerate bankrolling you."