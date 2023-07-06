The Internet Tells Keke Palmer's Mom-Shamer Boyfriend To SHUT UP And Can We Get An Amen?

If there's one thing Keke Palmer's boyfriend, Darius Jackson, has learned in the last 24 hours, it's not to mess with the "Nope" actor and her fans. Palmer is truly beloved by many, as they have grown up with the star since her days on Nickelodeon. And they were ecstatic to see that she was taking the next big step in her life after she revealed on SNL that she would be welcoming a little bundle of joy, per NBC.

Fast-forward a few of months later, and Palmer and Jackson welcomed their son, Leodis Jackson, in February 2023. The actor announced the news via social media with photos of their baby boy. She shared, "... Born during Black History Month, with a name to match! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo." At her side was Jackson, who looked happier than ever with Palmer and their new son. The "Nope" actor even shared a sweet post in honor of Jackson for his first Father's Day in June 2023. She said, "Happy Father's Day to the best dad ever! (don't tell my dad I said that) Congrats Mr. Man, Leodis and I are so very happy to have such a fun, kind, responsible, dependable and supportive man like you in our lives ... God bless you darling, thank you for being in our lives. WE LOVE YOU!"

But, Palmer's feelings may have changed toward Jackson after his latest tweet criticizing her outfit choice. But, don't worry, fans are coming to Palmer's defense!