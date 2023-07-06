The Internet Tells Keke Palmer's Mom-Shamer Boyfriend To SHUT UP And Can We Get An Amen?
If there's one thing Keke Palmer's boyfriend, Darius Jackson, has learned in the last 24 hours, it's not to mess with the "Nope" actor and her fans. Palmer is truly beloved by many, as they have grown up with the star since her days on Nickelodeon. And they were ecstatic to see that she was taking the next big step in her life after she revealed on SNL that she would be welcoming a little bundle of joy, per NBC.
Fast-forward a few of months later, and Palmer and Jackson welcomed their son, Leodis Jackson, in February 2023. The actor announced the news via social media with photos of their baby boy. She shared, "... Born during Black History Month, with a name to match! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo." At her side was Jackson, who looked happier than ever with Palmer and their new son. The "Nope" actor even shared a sweet post in honor of Jackson for his first Father's Day in June 2023. She said, "Happy Father's Day to the best dad ever! (don't tell my dad I said that) Congrats Mr. Man, Leodis and I are so very happy to have such a fun, kind, responsible, dependable and supportive man like you in our lives ... God bless you darling, thank you for being in our lives. WE LOVE YOU!"
But, Palmer's feelings may have changed toward Jackson after his latest tweet criticizing her outfit choice. But, don't worry, fans are coming to Palmer's defense!
Darius Jackson is under fire after criticism of Keke Palmer's outfit
Keke Palmer's boyfriend, Darius Jackson, is not a fan of the "Nope" actor's recent fashion choice and made it known in a now-deleted tweet, per USA Today. Palmer, who attended a Usher concert, wore a mesh black polka dot dress with a black bodysuit underneath — and Jackson wasn't too happy about how revealing it was. He tweeted, "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom."
But Palmer looked stunning, and fans think so too! So, when they saw her boyfriend's tweet, they quickly defended Palmer. One Twitter user shared, "Don't date a baddie if you're gonna be this insecure." Comments criticizing Jackson continued, but he didn't seem to care as he shared, "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."
But, don't mess with Palmer because fans will attack back. As one user shared, "The moment men start seeing woman as mother figures they forget that they have any duality outside of that...Keke Palmer better drop his hating a**." As for Palmer, she seemed to throw slight shade toward her boyfriend as she shared an Instagram post of her outfit and pictures from that night not long after his tweets.