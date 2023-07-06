Troubling Details About MF Doom's Cause Of Death
It's been a long time since MF DOOM's fans have been able to experience his undeniable talent. The UK rapper — whose real name was Daniel Dumile — died on October 31, 2020. MF DOOM's wife released a statement through the Rhymesayers Entertainment Instagram account, under a photo of Dumile wearing a New York Nicks jersey and a large camouflage mask. "The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for." She continued, "My world will never be the same without you. Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family, and the planet."
At the time of his death, MF DOOM had already achieved three decades in the music industry. And though he was never awarded as much as mainstream rappers, he was royalty to hip-hop enthusiasts — including many of his peers. Unfortunately, MF DOOM died before he could collaborate with Kanye West, as many of his fans wanted. The Grammys also forgot (or didn't care) to capitalize his name during the segment where they honored the musicians who'd recently died (via NME). Although his fans voiced their opinions, there was never any resolution on the matter.
Now, at least, MF DOOM's fans can gain an understanding as to what killed the beloved rapper.
MF DOOM died from lack of medical care
MF DOOM's wife, Jasmine Thompson, recently challenged the hospital where he spent his last days over the quality of care they provided him. According to Leeds Live, the rapper received care from St. James Hospital after experiencing dangerous blood pressure medicine-induced facial swelling. However, Thompson claimed that the medical staff failed to offer him appropriate care as his health continued to fail. She also criticized his hospital setup. "I don't want to say it was an old storage room...it wasn't set up," she said. "Maybe it was a room a long time ago. It did have a bed in it." Additionally, the rapper's wife was unable to physically visit him due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Eventually, he collapsed and died from "respiratory arrest."
Since Thompson spoke up, the hospital has actually accepted fault and apologized. Dr. Hamish McLure, Chief Medical Officer at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said, "I would like to offer our sincere condolences to Daniel's family, friends and fans at this difficult time. I apologize that the care he received was not to the standard we would expect" (via Leeds Live). He continued, "Following his sad death we undertook a serious incident investigation, and the report has been shared with Daniel's family. As a result, we have put in place a number of actions and the wider learning from what happened to be used as a teaching topic in a number of different clinical specialties."
MF DOOM's fans are outraged
At this time, it's unknown whether or not Jasmine Thompson will be able to legally sue St. James Hospital over MF DOOM's death. However, having the hospital admit to negligence is one step in the right direction. Unfortunately, nothing will bring the celebrated rapper back to his fans, who aren't taking the news well.
"Knowing that MF DOOM's death could've been prevented if he had better medical attention is heartbreaking," tweeted one fan. "Even if it couldn't, he didn't deserve to live his finals days in such horrible conditions. him and his family deserved so much better than this." His tweet was in response to the rapper's sister, who also spoke about his lack of care. "You want the truth.. here it is. My brother deserved better than this. Everyone that spread false rumors about his death, suck yuh muma!!" tweeted StaHHr. Another fan expressed a similar idea. "It sounds like MF DOOM's death was accelerated by poor hospital care and a lack of NHS staffing due to COVID-19. this is a very sad read; man deserved better. RIP to the legend," tweeted another fan.