Troubling Details About MF Doom's Cause Of Death

It's been a long time since MF DOOM's fans have been able to experience his undeniable talent. The UK rapper — whose real name was Daniel Dumile — died on October 31, 2020. MF DOOM's wife released a statement through the Rhymesayers Entertainment Instagram account, under a photo of Dumile wearing a New York Nicks jersey and a large camouflage mask. "The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for." She continued, "My world will never be the same without you. Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family, and the planet."

At the time of his death, MF DOOM had already achieved three decades in the music industry. And though he was never awarded as much as mainstream rappers, he was royalty to hip-hop enthusiasts — including many of his peers. Unfortunately, MF DOOM died before he could collaborate with Kanye West, as many of his fans wanted. The Grammys also forgot (or didn't care) to capitalize his name during the segment where they honored the musicians who'd recently died (via NME). Although his fans voiced their opinions, there was never any resolution on the matter.

Now, at least, MF DOOM's fans can gain an understanding as to what killed the beloved rapper.