The Craziest Stunts Actors Insisted On Doing Themselves

Movies have always featured people doing extraordinary things, and thanks to a myriad of safety rules and regulations, stunt performers are capable of pulling off amazing action sequences. These professionals put their bodies on the line whenever they make it look like Ben Affleck jumps off a building as Batman, or Margot Robbie pulls off an amazing fight sequence as Harley Quinn. Most of the time, the actors aren't actually performing the stunts — their stunt doubles are.

Aside from the fact that a stunt performer is a professional, often with years of training and experience, it's impractical for an actor to do all of their own stunts. After all, a movie often hinges on their participation, and if they injure themselves and cannot perform, it can put hundreds of people out of work as production shuts down. Of course, there are exceptions, and some actors prefer to do their own stunts, often in defiance of studios and the insurance companies covering them.

When a high-profile actor takes on a dangerous stunt, everyone likely holds their breaths, hoping for the best. Few actors are willing to tackle dangerous stunts, and many prefer to leave it to the professionals. Still, every once in a while, an actor puts their foot down and chooses to pull off a crazy stunt some stunt performers might think twice about. All of these actors had other options, but decided instead to perform their own insane stunts, and some paid the price with broken bones and bruised egos.