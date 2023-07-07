What's The Real Meaning Of Timeless By Taylor Swift? Here's What We Think

It's finally here! Taylor Swift has dropped the highly-anticipated revamped version of her 2010 album "Speak Now," and, boy, was "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" worth the wait. The star first opened up about her plans to re-record the collection of songs on Instagram in May, sharing alongside the cover art for the updated version of the album, "I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing ... and living to speak about it." She also confirmed that there would be not one, not two, not three, but a whopping six unreleased songs being added to the tracklist as her special From The Vault extras. The six tracks are songs the star initially wrote for the album, but decided for one reason or another not to include them in the final tracklist.

As with any Swift album drop, in the hours since it was released into the world, Swifties have been fiercely listening to the songs (which, until now, had never officially been released) as the whole world works out exactly what the tracks are about. Or, in some cases, who the songs may just be about. One of those that has everyone putting their investigation caps on? "Timeless."