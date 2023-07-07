Diamond Expert: Ashley Benson's Engagement Ring Follows Trend Set By Kardashian Sister - Exclusive

"Pretty Little Liars" star Ashley Benson just said 'yes'! More specifically, it's a big yes to her boyfriend (now fiance), oil tycoon heir Brandon Davis, who got down on one knee as of July 2023. Benson, who has been linked with Davis since January, chose to keep this relationship under wraps. "I think it's best not to be overexposed, and you can really protect your relationship if you're not exploiting it," she previously told Cosmopolitan UK in 2021.

But such big news merits an announcement! Benson shared her engagement with the world by reposting an image from Davis' Instagram account, in which he called her the "love of my life" (via E! News). "My best frienddddd. I love you," the actor added. Benson also shared an Instagram Story from her friend and fellow actor Theresa Picciallo, who congratulated the happy couple. "Our babies are getting married!!!!!! @ashleybenson & @brandondavis1111, we love you both unconditionally, endlessly, forever and always," she wrote.

One constant across social media was Benson's giant sparkler. The actor, who is clearly proud of the rock that she's got, kept her ring finger front and center in order to show it off. With its thin, elegant band and enormous diamond, this ring follows a trend set by celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, and the newly-engaged Barbara Palvin. As befits these A-listers, such a signature piece doesn't come cheap! Nicki Swift spoke with an expert to analyze the trend, and how much it likely set Davis back by.