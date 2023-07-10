Whatever Happened To Crazy Eddie?

This feature references alcohol misuse.

"Crazy Eddie, his prices are in-s-a-a-a-ne!" Anyone who listened to Tri-State area radio during the 1970s and 1980s will no doubt remember the zany commercials for the chain of bargain electronics outlets named after its co-founder Eddie Antar.

The ads, which saw New York DJ Jerry Carroll portray the entrepreneur in a manner that is best described as maniacal, were never off the airwaves at the time. And as highly irritating as they could be, they did a great job in promoting the brand: Crazy Eddie reported sales of over $300 million during its heyday and was able to open up a total of 43 shops across four states. They were even parodied on "Saturday Night Live!"

However, Antar's rags-to-riches story eventually went sour. From prison sentences and international escapes to extra-marital affairs and multiple comebacks, here's a look at how he and his eponymous company truly lived up to his crazy nickname.