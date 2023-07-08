Poolside Karen Terrorizes Family In Wild Rant That Ends With Police

When you think of the summer months, an array of activities come to mind. From water balloon fights and barbecues, to beach trips and lounging by the pool, the season has become synonymous with relaxation. However, these chill and quaint summer gatherings are sometimes thrown into chaos by "Karens" who are hellbent on disturbing the peace. This was precisely the case for some of the residents of a Lakewood, Colorado apartment complex. During the Fourth of July weekend, Jade Seire's family enjoyed the hot weather by flocking to the complex's shared pool amenities. Unfortunately, their fun in the sun was interrupted by a blonde Karen who started screaming racist obscenities at them.

"Yes, it's true. You have a f***ing Mexican party in the pool. Trash," she can be heard saying in the now-viral TikTok video. When she notices Serie recording, the furious woman attempts to confront her, saying, "You can't do that. You can't just record me." The video then switches over to the angry woman throwing more vile insults at the family, telling them to "get the f**k out of here" and labeling the individuals as "f***ing low-class slime." Fortunately, the disturbing behaviour was diffused after local authorities arrived at the apartment complex. Since the shocking video was uploaded, users have flocked to TikTok to share their thoughts on the racist poolside Karen.