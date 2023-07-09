Kyle Richards' Relationship With Country Singer Morgan Wade Is Getting Juicier By The Minute

Ever since the Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade romance rumors made headlines, fans have been eager to find out more information about their pair's connection. On July 6, Wade's ex-girlfriend and "Temptation Island" star Kady Cannon delivered just that in a jaw-dropping interview with Page Six. According to the reality TV star, Cannon and Wade began a "private relationship" in November 2021, while Richards came into the picture around March 2022, after Richards reached out to Wade and sparked a friendship with the singer. While Kady admitted to the whole group developing a close connection, she said that Wade and Richards' bond "stuck out" the most. Toward the end of her statement, the social media personality told the publication that she didn't want to "add to anyone's speculation."

"The only people who can speak on Morgan and Kyle's relationship or friendship or whatever you wanna call it — and to whatever degree that is — are Morgan and Kyle, that's it," she said.

While Cannon seemed relatively neutral in her interview with Page Six, her past social media posts have told a somewhat different story. According to the Instagram account Face Reality 19, the young reality star uploaded a note to Reddit seemingly shading Wade and her supposed relationship with Richards. "It's just the way you started a relationship with the woman [whom] you told me loved her husband very much, and I had nothing to worry about — that threw me off," she wrote.