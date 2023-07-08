The NBA 2k24 Cover Is A Heartbreaking Tribute To Kobe Bryant

NBA 2K24 has delivered a touching tribute to the late Kobe Bryant with its latest edition. Back in 2020, the sports world was left devastated when the renowned basketball player and his daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash in the hills of Calabasas, California. "He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game with accomplishments that are legendary," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement at the time. Yet, despite his heartbreaking passing, Kobe and his incredible career continue to garner praise and recognition.

In 2022, sculptor Dan Medina created a statue of the beloved player and his daughter, which was placed at the crash site. "The flowers, the jerseys, the hats blow away, and I think we need something more permanent," Medina told NBC News (via ESPN). That same year, the NBA honored Kobe with a newly redesigned trophy for the Kia All-Star Game MVP.

Now it looks like the legendary player is set to receive another tribute by way of NBA 2K's upcoming game.