The NBA 2k24 Cover Is A Heartbreaking Tribute To Kobe Bryant
NBA 2K24 has delivered a touching tribute to the late Kobe Bryant with its latest edition. Back in 2020, the sports world was left devastated when the renowned basketball player and his daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash in the hills of Calabasas, California. "He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game with accomplishments that are legendary," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement at the time. Yet, despite his heartbreaking passing, Kobe and his incredible career continue to garner praise and recognition.
In 2022, sculptor Dan Medina created a statue of the beloved player and his daughter, which was placed at the crash site. "The flowers, the jerseys, the hats blow away, and I think we need something more permanent," Medina told NBC News (via ESPN). That same year, the NBA honored Kobe with a newly redesigned trophy for the Kia All-Star Game MVP.
Now it looks like the legendary player is set to receive another tribute by way of NBA 2K's upcoming game.
NBA 2K honors Kobe Bryant's legacy with 2k24 cover
8️⃣ ♾️2️⃣4️⃣— NBA 2K (@NBA2K) July 6, 2023
Sharing the Mamba Mentality with the next generation. Introducing our #NBA2K24 cover athlete, Kobe Bryant.
💛 Kobe Bryant Edition
🐍 Black Mamba Edition
Pre-order your copy tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/afcqMh5qr8
Three years after the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, the popular video game franchise NBA 2K has announced that the beloved player will be covering its upcoming 2024 edition game. "Sharing the Mamba Mentality with the next generation. Introducing our #NBA2K24 cover athlete, Kobe Bryant," the company wrote on Twitter. For the forthcoming release, fans will be given the option of two different editions, the "Kobe Bryant" edition or the "Black Mamba" edition. One cover features Bryant in a dunking pose, while the other cover showcases one side of the NBA MVP's determined face.
In an additional statement to ESPN, NBA 2K creatives gave further insight into their 2K24 cover and Bryant's fourth appearance as a 2K cover star. "As we celebrate 25 years of NBA 2K with Kobe Bryant, we commemorate his legacy and the generational impact he has had on the game of basketball," said the game's developer Greg Thomas. Fortunately, fans won't have to wait too long for the "Kobe Bryant" and "Black Mamba" 2K editions. The game is set to be released on September 8.